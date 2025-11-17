Hey Pandas, What Screams “I’m A Bad Parent?” (Closed)

I would like to know your opinion. No repeat answers, otherwise, go crazy.
#1
Keep having children because you ‘LOVE’ having a baby, but have no idea to control your children when they get older and neglect them for the baby.
#2
Not knowing how to apologise afterwards when you (inevitably) lose your s**t. We all lose our tempers, parents are no different and parenting is notoriously stressful, but what matters is what we do afterwards, and that we work to make sure we avoid our triggers. My kids know not to bother me for 5 minutes after I get in the door, for example. This is a great help to me so I can be a good mum. I can’t do that if I’m feeling icky in my wet raincoat, struggling with shopping and need a wee.
#3
Using physical force. Emotional violence ain’t cool either.
#4
Gaslighting. Forgetfulness is one thing, but if the gaslighting is constant, then its a 🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩🚩
#5
Giving into a child’s every whim, it creates an entitled a*****e. Never disciplining a child’s bad behavior.
#6
When you can’t talk to them about everyday things e.g. having to lie about how your day at school was, being unable to tell them about mental health problems etc. Kids should be able to express how they’re feeling without fear of being scolded or judged. Parents are there to listen and guide us through life, not to judge and critique everything we do.
#7
When nothing is good enough. Fourteen year old taking college classes and you only got a 89%? Basically, you’re screwed. Nothing is satisfactory, and everything could have been better. I feel like this is a major flaw in my dad’s parenting style. I LOVE my dad, but this drives me crazy.
#8
Forcing religion on your kid.
Genital mutilations.
Not vaccinating.
#9
When I go out to any place and I see someone’s kids running around, climbing chairs and tables, bothering other customers, and just generally being uncontrollable while the parent just goes about ordering their food or whatever like their child isn’t ruining other people’s day.
#10
Teasing. Constantly laughing at, insulting, humiliating, and verballing tormenting your child “as a joke.”
#11
– trying to start a fight. there are multiple times where i try to make a discussion with my parents and they start screaming at me. i just wanna have a nice level headed discussion and they start screaming at me if i don’t immediately agree with them.
– never being able to apologize. not only are you being a piece of cráp to your kids, they also will grow lack the skills to apologize as well, which is a skill everyone needs. sometimes i struggle with apologizing but ive gotten over it for the most part.
– too many restrictions. yes, there are rules for a reason, but also your kids are supposed to feel a little freedom sometimes. and also parents with a lot of restrictions raise very sneaky children. take me, for example. i probs wouldn’t even be on bp if it weren’t for my need to rebel against my parents.
#12
Not correcting your rude and naughty little child. Pretending you don’t notice.
#13
Your oldest daughter isn’t responsible for taking care of the younger ones, doing the house work or bearing the emotional responsibility of a family.
Overdressing your daughters and don’t allowing them to get dirty they are kids not porcelain dolls.
Sexualising and body shaming your babies for example shirts with slogans like “Does this diaper make my butt look big?” “Look up your daughters.” “My daddy says no dating till 35.” Just disgusting.
#14
Personally, I think it’s a balance of of many of the things already said, summarised as, ‘Not treating your child like a human being’.
My mammy was my best friend when she needed to be, and a mother when she needed to be.
My father installed a solid work ethic (work hard and do your best, but don’t let people take advantage), and sense of responsibility for my actions and belongings. He tried teaching me about consequences but I could never quite grasp it until it was too late.
I think love can sometimes be a barrier in parenting (both when it’s too much and when it’s not enough). Knowing when to temper love in favour of being reasonable or doing the right thing is a valuable skill. My parents love me and didn’t want me to become an in-patient at a mental health facility (they were still very bad places back then), but they knew it was the right thing to do. Had they not tempered their love, I would probably be in prison or the ground.
A bad parent believes that they are a parent to a child. A good parent sees a young human that needs guidance, and struggles with balancing all of the thing that are involved in being a parent.
#15
Conditional love. Or a reminder that your love is unconstitutional, and you should be greatful.
#16
Letting your children run amuck in the store. Its not a playground. I’ve had children actually run into me while I was shopping. No apology and no parent around ( or if they are near they are on their phone).
#17
Swearing at your kids. Not around your kids. Towards your kids.
Saying you hate your kids and hate being a parent. Why have kids in the first place?
Referring to your minor teen as a “roommate” and treat them like a burden.
Watching porn in the vicinity of your kids, in watching and hearing range.
Being too sexual in front of your kids.
Throwing objects. Punching floors and walls.
Grabbing your kid by the shoulders and shaking them.
Physically, emotionally, verbally, coercively abusing your kids.
Giving babies and toddlers pop in a bottle.
Let kids run around near roads and in between parked cars while just standing around talking to their friends.
Sending preschoolers to the park with siblings not old enough to babysit.
Taking strollers on escalators. Accidents have happened. It’s easy to lose your balance as you’re having to balance and stroller and not hanging onto the railing. That’s what elevators are for.
Parents letting kids steal.
Leaving drugs, cigarettes, weed, edibles laying around in reach of kids.
#18
Treating your biological children better than your step children and then reminding your step children that they are inferior because they don’t have your “superior genes”.
Spoiling your biological children to the point where they have no survival skills and end up living with you through their thirties while you have to take care of THEIR children.
#19
Teasing and tormenting your kids. Making fun of what they like – favorite movies, favorite TV shows, favorite books, favorite songs, favorite musical artists – as well as their personal art and creative writing.
#20
Recording your child when they are upset instead of consoling them, or recording them being scolded, then putting it in the internet so it can embarass and haunt them forever.
Screaming at your kid in public because they are acting up instead of just removing them from the situation. A screaming, crying child might be annoying, but a screaming adult is worse. Especially when all you’re doing is yelling at them and not actually intervening to make them stop whatever the problem behavior is.
#21
Having five kids when you can only afford one
#22
When a parent trades their parental rights for a carton of cigarettes while they are in jail.
#23
I think that one big thing is not understanding moderation. Saying “No sugar, ever” is not going to be beneficial in the long run, but neither is “Eat whatever you want, whenever you want”. Having unreasonable, written-in-stone rules isn’t going to teach a child responsibility, good habits, or independence, it is going to teach rebellion and deception. On the other hand, having no rules can lead to many dangerous situations. A bad parent will probably fall to either side of this tightrope. A good parent can allow the rules to adapt to the child’s needs.
#24
When their kids cower when their parents are angry or when they hide to cry.
When they tell their kids who the favorite is. (Not even joking about it)
When their kids think money is the most important thing in the world, even more important than love, and family.
When they don’t believe mental illnesses are legitimate. They think they’re either fake or an excuse.
Obvious, but when theyre kids are going hungry and they keep buying alcohol. “There’s food money and then there’s alcohol money”
#25
Body shaming your kid, calling them fat until they develop an eating disorder.
Gaslighting.
Verbal/mental/emotional abuse, physical abuse. Spanking is one thing; spraining your wrist because you’re spanking so hard you break the paddle then keep going is another.
Making your child feel like they’re never good enough.
Picking favorites (and making it obvious to people outside of the family unit who you prefer).
#26
Raising your kid in fear and abuse, convincing them it’s normal, and making them believe they’ll never be a “good kid” if they report said abuse to the police.
#27
Letting them get whatever they want
#28
when you spend all day in a bar or drinking while your kids go cold and hungry
#29
When ur parents constantly want the best for you, but it makes you upset
#30
Dissolving powdered Jello and water in a bottle so the baby will “sleep through the night because they are full”. I was told this from people in southern Indiana!
#31
Conditional affection.
#32
I’d say that ejecting your children off of Niagara Falls makes you a pretty bad parent.
#33
Going on your phone constantly.
If your child is in HS, you should let them get their friend’s numbers, or else they will be left out.
#34
Your kids curse (especially if in public) and/or are disrespectful to authority figures (especially teachers, and when said authority figure is being reasonable and is in the right) just to look “cool”. Poor etiquette in general.
#35
Personal story here but I had a neighbor whose younger kids were awful, they were mean, stole, and a whole bunch of other things. I was a kid at my friend’s house when they just casually walked in and raided the fridge while her mom was in the shower. Whenever their parents were told about the bad things they did their mom would always yell ‘My kids can do no wrong!” The oldest girl was actually a sweet and responsible, yet meek person constantly apologizing for her family. I hope she’s doing well and got outta there.
#36
Not particularly bad, but when they don’t know basic things like when’s your birthday, what’s you like etc🤚
#37
Yelling at your kid over a grade when they’re trying their hardest and not listening to what they’re saying so often that they get to the point of going to anyone else before you when they need help with something and they stop feeling anything whenever they are yelled at. Also, honorable mention, feeling like they can’t tell you anything and are scared of you looking through their phone even when they aren’t doing anything wrong. Speaking completely from experience on all of this. If you’re a parent, please be gentle with your kids to prevent all of this and remind them that you should be their #1 and they can trust you.
#38
The parent themself screaming it
#39
#40
People who say ‘my parents were bad, I will do everything opposite of what they did.’ That’s not a real parenting strategy (also, if they actually succeed, they’ll mess their kid up in opposite but equally bad ways).
#41
Usually the kid screams you’re a bad parent, if empirical evidence is anything to go by.
#42
Taking pictures of your child and sending them to an ex they want nothing to do with (without prior knowledge), and the ex parent gives it to their current partner for “adult purposed material”. If anyone were to ask me which one of my parents were worse growing up, I’d be on the fence to this day.
#43
Being drug addicts. I saw a little girl on a bench holding her mother’s head up above her knees. How do junkies stand all weird and not fall down?
#44
Killing their children. Major giveaway there.
#45
#46
Not talking to your kid unless you have something important to say. My mom used to do this when I was in middle school. She wouldn’t make eye contact or talk unless she wanted something from me, and she wouldn’t be happy to see me unless something good happened in her life. When she got a raise, she was really happy and kept talking to me about how happy she was, how this would mean so much to our family, etc. But after she got settled back in, she just kinda stopped talking to me again. It made me feel like I was only worth her affection when she felt like giving it to me, and gave me issues. So don’t do that
