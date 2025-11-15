Hey Pandas, What Pets Do You Want And What Names Will You Give Them?

Share down below!
#1
I want a pet dragon named greg to breath fire upon my enemies
#2
I really want a chinchilla and I would name it Pikachu. :D
#3
I want a Smooth Green Snake (yes that is the name) and I want to name it Mr/Mrs Slithers
#4
I want a rescued cat and a dog idc about the breeds or how they look ill call one ace and one arrow 😍♠️🏹
#5
I want a Saint Bernard and I would like to name them Andy! I also want a kitten, Idc which breed and I would name them Danny. All gender neutral names! Then I wan’t a bird and name them Jaiden since Jaiden Animations has showed me my hidden love for birds!
#6
I want a cat named Ghost and a fox named Fungi
#7
Okay, so I really want a sphynx cat (the hairless ones) (yes, I’m one of those people. Weirdness is a strength) named ET the Extra-terrestrial. I also want a Bischon-frise and name it Monsieur Fluffernutter! Or a wrinkly dog and name it Time (like A Wrinkle In Time)
#8
I want a black cat. If it’s a girl, I’ll name her Lilith, and if it’s a boy I’ll name him Leviathan, Levi for short.
#9
5 corgis called pickle, cheddar.banjo, buster and cookie
#10
I would like my little furry mate, Buster, a Jack Russell / Border Collie cross with a smiley grin and a bouncy attitude – loved everyone (except Squirrels and Rabbits).
Sadly died of Leukaemia aged 7, 7 years ago.
I miss him every day …..
#11
I definitely can’t have them all but I want… Two ferrets, called Dice and Domino. A rabbit, called Carrots. Five cats, Sleepyhead, Scrödinger, Boo, Juice and Pixie. Two dogs, Marcus and Draco. Three chickens, Elena, Maggie and Tina. Five goldfish, Rover, Spot, Butch, Rufus and Maxie. Two tortoises, Cabbage and Kale.
#12
I would love to offer a forever home to two Rats I would name Tobias and Sebastian 😊
#13
At the moment, we have my BFs Rottie, so we can’t get any more pets. His name is Hercules (the Rottie) and if I were to get another pet, it would be also a dog, and I would name him Kratos.
#14
I want a kingsnake (Desert King, so Black & White) and I’d call it Lucifer the Blep Lord.
#15
I want a golden retriever and I’m going to name it fleetfoot.
#16
I really want a lavender corn snake and I would name it flower. I also want a skinny pig (hairless Guinea pig) and I do not know what I would name it
#17
An old, big dog who needs a retirement home and if he/she does not have a name already, I would go With Falcon. Subsequent dogs would be Captain and Marvel. They would have to accept that the cats are the supreme leaders. I need a place in the country. And more money.
#18
I want a pig and name it Hawk… Anime weebs should know the reference…
I also want a black cat and name it Aizawa, a ferret named Draco, a dog named Charlie, and another cat (orange in color) and name it Mic…
#19
I want a pet goat and I want to name her Diana
#20
Another rabbit! I’ll name him Hugo or her Snow
