Artist Imagines What Zodiac Signs, Planets, And Elements Would Look Like As Women (37 Pics)

22-year-old self-taught digital artist Tati MoonS is known online for turning cartoon characters into realistic modern-day young adults in her unique illustrations. In fact, you might have previously seen her work on Bored Panda here and here. This time, she took inspiration from astrology and astronomy to create beautiful and delicate female digital paintings in magical series of the Western Zodiac, Chinese Zodiac, Four Elements, and Planets. Have you ever wondered what your zodiac sign would look like as a person? Tati MoonS answers this question in her own style and you won’t be disappointed.

Whether you are into astrology or not, you’ll appreciate the talent of Tati MoonS and the gorgeous, powerful, and diverse women that are portrayed. So scroll down and upvote your favorites! And if you don’t want to miss new artworks, join the army of 478k followers on the artist’s Instagram.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | tatimoons.com

#1 Sun Goddess, Ruler Of Leo

Image source: tatimoons

#2 Aries

Image source: tatimoons

#3 The Moon, Ruler Of Cancer

Image source: tatimoons

#4 Mars Goddess, Ruler Of Aries

Image source: tatimoons

#5 Snake, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#6 Aquarius

Image source: tatimoons

#7 Rabbit, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#8 Goat, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#9 Leo

Image source: tatimoons

#10 Rat, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#11 Ceres, Ruler Of Taurus

Image source: tatimoons

#12 Earth Goddess

Image source: tatimoons

#13 Sagittarius

Image source: tatimoons

#14 Taurus

Image source: tatimoons

#15 Virgo

Image source: tatimoons

#16 Pig, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#17 Pisces

Image source: tatimoons

#18 Capricorn

Image source: tatimoons

#19 Ox, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#20 Tiger, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#21 Dragon, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#22 Cancer

Image source: tatimoons

#23 Horse, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#24 Scorpio

Image source: tatimoons

#25 Libra

Image source: tatimoons

#26 Dog, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#27 Fire Goddess

Image source: tatimoons

#28 Water Goddess

Image source: tatimoons

#29 Gemini

Image source: tatimoons

#30 Rooster, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#31 Uranus Goddess, Ruler Of Aquarius

Image source: tatimoons

#32 Earth Goddess

Image source: tatimoons

#33 Saturn Goddess, A Ruler Of Aquarius & Capricorn

Image source: tatimoons

#34 Neptune Goddess, Ruler Of Pisces

Image source: tatimoons

#35 Chiron Goddess, (Modern) Ruler Of Virgo

Image source: tatimoons

#36 Monkey, Chinese Zodiac

Image source: tatimoons

#37 Air Goddess

Image source: tatimoons

