Artist Imagines What Zodiac Signs, Planets, And Elements Would Look Like As Women (37 Pics)

22-year-old self-taught digital artist Tati MoonS is known online for turning cartoon characters into realistic modern-day young adults in her unique illustrations. In fact, you might have previously seen her work on Bored Panda here and here. This time, she took inspiration from astrology and astronomy to create beautiful and delicate female digital paintings in magical series of the Western Zodiac, Chinese Zodiac, Four Elements, and Planets. Have you ever wondered what your zodiac sign would look like as a person? Tati MoonS answers this question in her own style and you won’t be disappointed.
Whether you are into astrology or not, you’ll appreciate the talent of Tati MoonS and the gorgeous, powerful, and diverse women that are portrayed. So scroll down and upvote your favorites! And if you don’t want to miss new artworks, join the army of 478k followers on the artist’s Instagram.
#1 Sun Goddess, Ruler Of Leo
#2 Aries
#3 The Moon, Ruler Of Cancer
#4 Mars Goddess, Ruler Of Aries
#5 Snake, Chinese Zodiac
#6 Aquarius
#7 Rabbit, Chinese Zodiac
#8 Goat, Chinese Zodiac
#9 Leo
#10 Rat, Chinese Zodiac
#11 Ceres, Ruler Of Taurus
#12 Earth Goddess
#13 Sagittarius
#14 Taurus
#15 Virgo
#16 Pig, Chinese Zodiac
#17 Pisces
#18 Capricorn
#19 Ox, Chinese Zodiac
#20 Tiger, Chinese Zodiac
#21 Dragon, Chinese Zodiac
#22 Cancer
#23 Horse, Chinese Zodiac
#24 Scorpio
#25 Libra
#26 Dog, Chinese Zodiac
#27 Fire Goddess
#28 Water Goddess
#29 Gemini
#30 Rooster, Chinese Zodiac
#31 Uranus Goddess, Ruler Of Aquarius
#32 Earth Goddess
#33 Saturn Goddess, A Ruler Of Aquarius & Capricorn
#34 Neptune Goddess, Ruler Of Pisces
#35 Chiron Goddess, (Modern) Ruler Of Virgo
#36 Monkey, Chinese Zodiac
#37 Air Goddess
