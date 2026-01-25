Vivian Balakrishnan: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons
Vivian Balakrishnan
January 25, 1961
Singapore
65 Years Old
Aquarius
Who Is Vivian Balakrishnan?
Vivian Balakrishnan is a Singaporean politician known for his diplomatic acumen and extensive public service. His career trajectory has spanned medical and government leadership roles, showcasing his versatile capabilities.
His political journey began with his debut in the 2001 general election, winning his Group Representation Constituency unopposed. This landmark moment marked his transition from a distinguished medical professional to a prominent political figure in Singapore.
Early Life and Education
Born in Singapore in 1961, Vivian Balakrishnan was raised in a multicultural household, with an Indian Tamil father and a Chinese mother. He attended Anglo-Chinese School, developing an early foundation for his later academic pursuits.
He later excelled at National Junior College and earned a President’s Scholarship to study medicine at the National University of Singapore, where he also served as president of the NUS Student Union. After graduation, he pursued ophthalmology, becoming a Fellow of the Royal College of Surgeons of Edinburgh.
Notable Relationships
Vivian Balakrishnan is married to Joy Balakrishnan, with whom he shares a long-standing partnership. The couple has been a consistent presence throughout his public life.
Together, they have four children: a daughter, Natalie Balakrishnan, and three sons. He became a grandfather in late 2015.
Career Highlights
Vivian Balakrishnan has held significant ministerial portfolios, including Minister for Foreign Affairs since 2015, steering Singapore’s international relations. He also served as Minister for Environment and Water Resources, enhancing national sustainability efforts.
Before his foreign affairs role, he championed the Smart Nation Initiative from 2014 to 2017, overseeing the digitalization of public services. His career also includes being the Chief Executive Officer of Singapore General Hospital.
His long service includes being a Member of Parliament since 2001, demonstrating sustained contributions to Singaporean governance.
Signature Quote
“We are a small country with no hinterland, no natural resources, and in fact, no intrinsic relevance. We have to make our relevance to the world.”
Follow Us