“Con Artist”: Famous BookToker Allegedly Scams Indie Authors Of Hundreds Of Dollars

A popular book reviewer on TikTok has been facing backlash after numerous indie authors have come forward, sharing stories of how she “scammed” them.
Calli Hynes has over 200k followers and nearly 10M likes on her videos, and she is best known for posting book reviews, hauls, unboxing videos, and more.
Late in August, things started to heat up when an indie author posted a video, detailing how Calli had taken her money yet refused to give her the content she promised. This prompted other authors to come forward with similar anecdotes of how they were “Callied.”
The BookTok community has since shown these authors support and expressed their anger toward the influencer.
On August 22, author Bo Grant shared her negative experience with the book reviewer, first posting a “warning” video to other indie authors before name-dropping Calli.
“She has infiltrated her way into our community of loving, supportive authors, readers, reviewers, and has just tried to break my love of this community, and I’m not going to let it happen,” Bo said.
Calli, who goes by @callireadsss on TikTok, reached out to Bo on June 25 to see if they would work together. The two had agreed on a mutual arrangement: Bo would pay $50 for Calli to create a video, introducing the author to the BookTok scene by saying her new romance book Running From Cupid was worth a shot. The latter $50 would be paid after the clip was posted.
In the video, Bo said she waited three months, but the content still hadn’t been posted. She later shared screenshots of the excuses Calli had given for the delay, including problems with her health, ex-boyfriend, moving schedule, and more.
On August 17, Calli said she would post her clip in three days. When the promised date came, the book reviewer came out with a one-minute-long video on how she was too sick to make content.
Shortly afterward, Bo called her out and labeled her as a “con artist.” Calli responded to this by directly messaging her that the video was causing more problems to her heart and asked her to take it down.
“She basically threatened me that she was going to have a heart attack just for sharing what she did to me with proof of what she did to me and how she lied this whole time,” Bo revealed.
Calli offered a refund following the many videos Bo posted.
Bo said, “If your world’s falling apart, and you can’t do the thing that I paid you to do, just give me my money back, it’s no big deal.”
“She could’ve just refunded me, sent me an apology, and I would have just taken it down.”
After Bo’s initial video, other indie authors came forward to share their own similar stories
It seems that Bo wasn’t the only writer to have been taken advantage of.
Jay Michael Knight, Luke Young, and Krista Swanson were among those who were “scammed.” Though each person had a different experience with Calli, none of them said they received the content they were satisfied with, even though they had paid for it — some even paid upwards of $500.
“I’m embarrassed,” Krista said in her video after stating that Calli had reviewed her book without ever reading it. “I’m a 55-year-old woman who should know better than to allow a 20-something-year-old to take advantage of me.”
Calli had reached out to these authors months ago to talk about a collaboration but had either seemingly failed to fulfill her end of the deal or posted content the writers were not happy with.
When they individually confronted her, the book reviewer had her own excuses, like saying she was in the process of getting evicted while having to arrange for relatives to stay with her after dealing with “ANOTHER family loss.”
She mentioned she has never had an author respond like this before.
“I’m just very taken aback, and in all of my time reviewing books, I’ve never been told anything like this, and I actually have long term relationships/friendships with the authors I work with,” Calli wrote.
The BookTok community has been very vocal about supporting these small-time authors, making videos expressing anger and sympathy.
In response, Calli posted a video where she defended herself and said that it is completely normal for book reviewers to charge hundreds of dollars for content, labeling it as nothing but “business.”
She reiterated her issues regarding her health, mentioning that many of the authors she’s worked with have been understanding and have even refused when she offered a refund.
“This is what influencers do, and it’s not scamming, by the way,” she said.
This isn’t the first time Calli has faced backlash regarding the content she’s posted
A content creator later posted a 4-minute-long video amid the drama, describing the previous times Calli was “canceled,” and wrote that it is “absolutely insane she still has a platform.”
The first incident occurred when a small crystal shop came out with a viral clip explaining how Calli scammed the small business out of hundreds of dollars by never posting a video they agreed on.
Later on, Calli started gaining more attention for her book content. A few followers had reportedly sent her novels that were part of her wish list, prompting her to receive hundreds of books.
She then made a video talking about books she would “absolutely never read,” and among those mentioned were books that people had bought for her. One viewer was upset and posted a video, saying, “You’re wasting your followers’ money.”
In December of 2023, Calli then posted a review of A Court of Sugar and Spice by Rebecca F. Kenney. Viewers say it was clear she had never read the book while “spread[ing] blatant misinformation and harmful rhetoric.”
The author then followed up on TikTok to defend her novel, saying the themes mentioned in Calli’s video are not present in her book.
Other readers and authors have shown their support in the comments section
Thousands of people on BookTok have offered their sympathies and solutions.
“I’m a fairly large creator and I have NEVER charged for book reviewers. Ever. I’d love to share any books!! Please just reach out. So sorry this happened to you all,” said an influencer.
Another shared a similar sentiment, commenting, “I’m so sorry that this has happened to you. Please know that Booktok doesn’t support people like that.”
Others have remained positive and found the silver lining in the situation.
“In retrospect, she helped you!” said one user on Jay’s initial video detailing his experience. “Now we’re all finding out about you and I doubt we would have if she just reviewed it. Now she gets karma, and your books blow up! Totally worth it, thanks calli!”
Jay responded, “Yes this has been absolutely crazy and incredible. I never expected this sort of support, I just didn’t want anyone else to lose money. Ty all so much.”
Bored Panda has reached out to Calli Hynes for further comment.
