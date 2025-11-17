Hey Pandas, What New Music Are You Listening To?

Is there a recently released song that you are really digging?
#1
Maneskin. They are from Italy. Their music is nostalgic but fresh.
#2
Here’s another one of my top ten lists, songs from the last two years that I like and haven’t mentioned on BP yet:
“One Step To Heaven” by The Beauty of Gemina
“Darwin’s Eden” by A Projection
“Drive (Ash Code Remix” by Wires & Lights
“I Thought I Understood” by The Underground Youth
“Skin In the Game” Slowdive
“Harmageddon” by La Scaltra
“Infinite Love” by Cerulean Veins
“Twioys” – by A Day In Venice
“Arrive Somewhere” by Solar Fake
“Trois Points de Suture” by Les Anges De La Nuit
#3
Well, here’s some very weird and random songs I been getting into lately :
“Things were better in the 80s” by Dead Sheeran
“F*ck sh*t up” by Dub Narcotic Sound System
“Alte weisse frau, bitte schon!” by Berliner Doom
“Veganer Softrock” by Berliner Doom
“I hope you die” by Molly Nilsson
“Sugartown” by Sh*tkid
“Animal liberation” by Coatl
“We pursue the serpent of time” by Downfall of Gaia
“Ulvinde” by Myrkur…..
And most important of all…..
“Like Suicide” (soundgarden cover) by Darkher
( I’ve waited so long for something new from her and this doesn’t disappoint!!! )
#4
Ashnikko and Maneskin
#5
Honey (Are You Coming?) by Maneskin. Also all of their stuff in general, plus Dove Cameron and like Lez Be Honest said, Ashnikko
#6
I love Citizen Soldiers latest song, Alone With Myself. I’ve also really been into the sad, depressing songs but as nightcore.
#7
The song that inspired this post is Candy Apple by Teenage Joans, but I’m also really enjoying Gretta Ray’s new album.
#8
– jack stauber
– doja cat
– tally hall
– miracle musical
– labrinth
– crystal castles
– joey valance and brae
– 21 pilots
– AJR
– Juice wrld
yea, i know my music taste is all over the place 💀💀💀
#9
I Can See You (Taylor’s Version)(From The Vault)
#10
Tally hall’s The bidding.
#11
Its not new but the songs i have only started listening to, “World is Mine” from Vocaloid and “Insane” from Hazbin Hotel
“Hey! Sorry, but you just got in my way
I promise, honey, I can feel your pain
And maybe I enjoy it just a little bit, does that make me insane?” Such a good song
#12
Ok so my friend has been obsessed with shininigwa (I’m so sorry I know thats spelled wrong) and I am too, Paint the town red by doja cat even tho she’s a horrible person, and tbh kpop ain’t that bad either. (Also fromy bestie)
