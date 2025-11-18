Rude Guy Thinks He Can Ignore Security, Regrets It After Wasting 5.5 Hours Instead Of 30 Seconds

In a perfect world, everyone would obey rules, be mindful of the dos and don’ts, and be nice and kind to one another. But unfortunately, we do not live in a perfect world.
That’s why this redditor had to encounter a person who not only failed to comply with the rules of the industrial site the netizen was working in, but was a jerk about it, too. Unsurprisingly, that didn’t work well for the rule breaker, especially when the OP decided to get petty revenge on him.
Whether people like it or not, rules are usually imposed for a reason
Image credits: wirestock (not the actual photo)
This person refused to obey the rules at an industrial site, so the security guy taught him a lesson by seeking petty revenge
Image credits: leungchopan (not the actual photo)
Image credits: Sgt_Sillybollocks
Industrial sites are often the place where accidents happen
Rules are usually set for a reason, said reason often being people’s safety. And workplace rules are in no way an exception, especially when it comes to jobs where they can literally be a matter of life or death. Yet some people don’t care much for them, even if that means putting themselves, or others, in danger.
Working on an industrial site is undoubtedly a place where one would want to follow the rules and regulations set to keep the employees safe. Whether it’s going through a routine security check, wearing personal protective equipment, or taking other measures, failing to abide by the rules might lead to serious detrimental outcomes. According to Eurostat’s 2021 data, the highest share (close to a third) of non-fatal accidents at work in the EU took place on an industrial site.
Image credits: StreetOncamara_From_Twenty20 (not the actual photo)
Visitor management solutions can help people feel safer in their workplace
Be that as it may, it’s not only industrial sites that have to take security measures seriously, whether the latter guard the company’s physical assets or its safety online. A survey of IT and security professionals in the US, carried out in 2020 by Envoy and Wakefield Research, found that the main thing that security teams tend to focus on is data privacy protection; however, employee compliance and visitor management security are also on the list of their main focus points.
According to said survey, an overwhelming majority of survey respondents (98%) see the benefit of investing in visitor management solutions, which is seemingly linked to a stronger sense of workplace security. Such solutions allow companies to keep track of the people who enter their facilities, typically leaving a log of who visited the premises, when they did so, and what for. The survey found that four-in-five respondents have allocated at least some of their workplace security budget to visitor management solutions.
The industrial site the OP was working on seemingly had one such visitor management system in place, handling which was part of the redditor’s responsibilities. And even though checking whether or not a person is allowed to enter the premises took less than a minute, not every visitor had the patience for it; for one of the impatient ones, a 30-second wait turned into nearly an overnight stay.
Image credits: Pressmaster (not the actual photo)
