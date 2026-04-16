Marié Digby: Bio And Career Highlights

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Marié Digby: Bio And Career Highlights

Image credits: Wikimedia Commons

Marié Digby

April 16, 1983

New York City, New York, US

43 Years Old

Aries

Who Is Marié Digby?

Marié Christina Digby is an American singer and songwriter, celebrated for her acoustic rock style and heartfelt compositions. Her multicultural background and piano-driven melodies add a unique layer to her musical identity.

She first gained widespread attention for her acoustic cover of Rihanna’s “Umbrella” on YouTube in 2007, which quickly amassed millions of views. This viral success ultimately led to a recording contract and her debut album.

Early Life and Education

A multicultural upbringing marked Marié Digby’s early years, with an Irish American father and a Japanese mother. She began playing piano at age four and later secretly wrote songs, hesitant to share her musical talent.

After graduating high school in Los Angeles, Digby pursued a philosophy degree at the University of California, Berkeley, where her songwriting skills led her to win the 2004 Pantene Pro-Voice competition.

Notable Relationships

A string of high-profile romances has not prominently defined Marié Digby’s public persona; she tends to keep her personal life private. She had a notable encounter with Filipino actor and singer Sam Milby between 2010 and 2011.

Digby is currently single, with no public information regarding children or confirmed current partners.

Career Highlights

Marié Digby’s career launched with her viral acoustic cover of Rihanna’s “Umbrella,” drawing global attention to her YouTube channel. The video accumulated over 22 million views and secured her a recording deal.

She subsequently released her debut album, Unfold, in 2008, which peaked at number 29 on the Billboard 200 chart. Digby has since released several studio albums and EPs, including a Japanese cover album.

Signature Quote

“I’d like to think I’m pretty tough on the course, but I also like to teach everybody that you can smile and be happy and still be really good at something you do.”

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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