Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Halloween Memory? (Closed)

It’s right around the corner and I’d love to hear some of your favorite Halloween moments.
#1
A few years ago, I took my niece trick or treating with a large-ish group. All between 4 and 6.
They knocked on this man’s door and when he opened it, most the kids kind of froze.
He was in a wheelchair and he was missing a leg.
He was dressed as a hospital patient.
So I nudged my niece. Hoping she’d say “trick or treat” and sort of lead the charge with the group. Instead she bounded up to him and said with full confidence
“You have the best costume EVER!! You look so cool!! Can we take a picture?” (This had been her new thing all day, taking pictures with her favorite costumes)
Next thing I know there are like 11 little kids clamoring around, all talking about how cool he was and how THEY wanted to take a picture with him too.
I’ve never seen someone smile as wide as he did as he allowed them to all gather around and parents took pictures.
He told us we’d made his week.
Im not afraid to admit it made it tear up.
#2
Back in 2013, I dressed up as a fox for Halloween. Everyone LOVED the costume, and I couldn’t figure out why — I was just wearing fox ears and a tail. The next week at school, everyone was singing “What Does the Fox Say?” and I realized my costume had been accidentally viral!
#3
My friend was in the hospital during Halloween. His one wish was to be truly scared. Many people had tried to scare him, but it was like he was invulnerable. So I planned something for him and it would take place later that night. Some other friends & I gotten the hospital’s permission.
We dressed up as horror movie characters, like Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, etc. We came in and when he saw us, he just laughed, at said he knew it was us. We strained him down and held a fake knife to his throat. He laughed, saying that this wouldn’t work to scare him. A friend cut a fake blood packet and it oozed everywhere, making it look like we had cut his neck. Someone pinched him so he would think it was real. His face went pale at the sight of the blood and he screamed. Due to his illness he couldn’t get up, so he just sat there screaming. Then we took our masks off so he knew it was us. His scream quieted down and he fell silent. He then had the biggest smile on his face. We all came in to hug him. He had tears in his eyes. “Thank you, guys, for this…”
He wore a smile everyday after that, until he passed a few weeks later.
#4
Halloween 2006: My little brother was born.
#5
Probably when I came home and heard my mom say that one of our chickens didn’t make it back into the coop so she was smart enough to start pecking at the back door to grab my mom’s attention so my mom can put her back. Yes, this was Halloween night, my mom should have given her candy first because obviously she was a trick-a-treater
#6
I dressed up as a dragonfly a few years back. Had a sparkly green-purple costume with tiny wings. Somehow, I got a little bit more candy than last year. Hit the chocolate jackpot. Best Halloween ever. 🌟
#7
I don’t have any. We don’t celebrate Halloween.😂
#8
When my friends and I were in high school, we had a Halloween party. Part of it was goin trick or treating after all the little kids had gone through…mainly because we knew certain households would unload the rest of their candy on us wanting to get rid of it. One household we went to, the guy answered the door and said “Wait…how many of you are actually married?”
My friend, Jenny, meekly raised her hand in the back of the group as her parents gave her permission to get married at 16 years of age. That’s when we kind of knew it was time to go home.
#9
It wasn’t funny to me at the time but my cousins, sister, and I were cutting through a yard ahead of our parents to hit the next house. My cousins and sister were ahead of me (our parents had said not to run ahead too far and I was trying to listen). It was a pretty large yard, the area was not extremely well-lit, and I lacked a flashlight of my own. So, I draw even with some bushes and a man jumped from the greenery startling me. I swear my soul left my body (I scared really easy as a child to the point Goosebumps sometimes kept me up at night). The worst part is I wasn’t even this guy’s target. He muttered “wrong kid” and didn’t even apologize.
#10
When I was in 3rd grade, I wanted to dress up as a cowboy. But not any old cowboy: one of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders. On top of that, one of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders, but as a wolf. So I gallivanted about the neighborhood telling people I was dressed as one of Teddy Roosevelt’s Rough Riders but as a wolf. Unsurprisingly the adults just nodded.
#11
When I was little I had a little ghost costume that I would wear all October. I loved that costume so much. One day we all got in the car and went to Six Flags for their Halloween event. It was so much fun to wander around in that costume. The weird thing is that the mask started to tear a bit around the eye holes at one point and made it look like the ghost was crying. Super weird, but I thought it made it look cool.
#12
I have 2.
1. When I was 8, my older sisters put my hair in pony tails and bent a wire coat hanger to make my pony tails stick out just like Pippy Longstocking. I really had no idea who she was at the time, but other people loved my costume, freckles and all.
2. When my daughter was in 5th grade, she was hospitalized for pneumonia. The nurse, who turned into a good friend, called her husband, who was taking their kids trick or treating, and he brought them to the hospital and they shared their candy with her.
#13
Our neighborhood had a lot of old people not a lot of kids, but apparently we got a lot of trick-or-treaters. I was 8 months pregnant on Halloween, so I painted my belly like a jack ‘o lantern to hand out candy. Fast forward to the next Halloween and I have my son with me as I handed out candy. So many of the family who came around asked if this was my ” little pumpkin” from last year.
#14
not mine but my dad’s.
he loved telling me stories as a kid and one of them was about how one year while trick or treating he went to one last house near his own and there was a scarecrow sitting on their porch with the candy bowl and it got up and started walking toward him and he was screaming and trying to run off but it was his friends dad, and he was like “Paul its ok its just me”
#15
When I was around 10, my dad and I were just getting home from trick-or-treating, and I was dead tired so plopped down on the chair on our porch next to the bowl of candy… My dad lost his keys while we were out, and while he was looking for the spare, I fell asleep and a bunch of kids came up, complimenting him on how real his “dummy” looked (me) – he laughed and replied something like, “he’s my best dummy”… then I woke up as they approached the candy and ran away screaming!
#16
Not a lover of Halloween, I was tasked to take my much younger sister out. She was dressed as a witch and me as a headless ghost (I did not want anyone to recognise me)
Knocking on a door in our street, there was a very big and very handsome motorbike on the front drive. Suddenly from an above window a lad poured a bucket of water over us. My very angry and indignant sister emptied the small bag of flour she had on her and smeared it mixed with the water into a gooey paste and spread it all over the seat of the motorbike, over the shiny chrome. I was stunned not only by being drenched but also by her very quick actions. That was the end of Halloween for that night I am happy to say!
#17
I was about 9 and my brother was sick, so my dad and I went around to as many houses as we possibly could. I had to go back to my house 3 times because my bucket kept overflowing. It was a great time
#18
One of my favorite memories of Halloween is when i went last year,it was f*****g hilarious,i was an inflatable dinosaur skeleton
#19
In the 1970s, my two older cousins and I were trick or treating way outside our normal neighborhood. We pull up to a house, and my late grandmother wasn’t sure if they were receiving trick or treaters or not. She said, “GEORGE, PUT YER PANTS ON, WE GOT COMPANY!” Forty-plus years later, I chuckle every time I think of it. Mildred was one of a kind.
#20
A few years ago, I went as ray from StarWars for Halloween, and some guy in our neighborhood was doing his candy where you had to fight him with lightsabers for candy. Thinking back, it just sounds funny.
#21
The Halloween parades at my old elementary school
#22
I have warm memories of the time when Halloween was a movie thing we would only see through Hollywood. Actually having it arrive into Finland has not been fun. There is no meaning in the celebration, it’s just candy and costumes for kids. I like my rituals local and with a long tradition. Don’t see the point in spreading a pagan ritual globally just to sell more plastic spiders.
#23
It was wet outside because it rained earlier. When my brothers and I were under a tree. (My father was close behind because we were not yet old enough to go unsupervised. ) I reached up, shook a branch and all the water on it fell on him. It was in good jest and we still laugh about it years later.
