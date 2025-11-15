Hey Pandas, Draw Your Adorable Pets (Closed)

I want to see wacky drawings of your pets! The rules are: you can’t copy a picture or use one from the internet.
#1 Glynda The Good Pug
#2 Had To Add A Reference Photo So You Understand What’s Going On
#3 Added Some Fantasy Elements Just Because
#4 My Saluki Zimriy
#5 My Boy Yogi
#6 My Boys Taking A Bite Out Of Crime
#7 He Likes To Sit In Things And Meditate Upon Why He Likes To Sit In Things
#8 My Marley
#9 My Puppy, Percy! Done On Procreate
#10 My Favorite Old Man And His Brother
#11 Funny One
#12 Sookie
#13 Eye Of Sophia – Acrylic On Canvas
#14 A Quick Drawing Of My Cat. His Name Is Rumor
#15 Say Hello To Mango!
#16 My Lovely Feebee Cat!
#17 Cat? Yes!! This Is Not A Real Image,i Did Not Draw It I Just Smooth Up The Image From A Cat For Looking Like Raymond In Acnh. Pls Don’t Arrass Me This Is A Very Old Drawing :) I Just Want To Say That Bcs I Saw Someone Who Stole A Drawing And Said It Was Them So I Don’t Want To Be Banned Just Because Of That Drawing :)
#18 My Gorgeous Grandparents Cat Toby
#19 My Buddy Festus
#20 My Dog Phoebe
