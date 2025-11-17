Hey Pandas, Can You Tell What Are The Top Three Worst Zodiac Signs In Your Opinion And Why? (Closed)

by

Have fun! I want to know your thoughts.

#1

geminis, scorpios, aries,

#2

scorpio bc its mine and i got none others

#3

Disclaimer: I don’t believe in atrology. Due to the fact that I only know three they are my favorite. Here they are:
1: Leo
2: Libra I think? (August 23- whenever)
3: The one in February (ik there are two so I choose both)

#4

ESFP, INTJ, ISFP.

#5

none. cuz astrology is a pseudoscience. zodiac ‘signs’ are just when a bunch of stars are behind the stars.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
