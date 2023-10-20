Bonnie Chapman: Loses Home and Six Pets In House Fire

In a string of sad news, Bonnie Chapman – daughter of Dog the Bounty Hunter – suffered a fire at her rental home in Fishersville, Virginia. As you can imagine, it was a devastating incident that greatly impacted her life when she got the call at work, “While I was at work, I got a call that my house was on fire,’ Bonnie told the outlet. ‘Immediately, I packed up my things and I left work as quickly as I could.’
Unfortunately, Bonnie was unable to come home in time to save her loved ones. Though no one else was harmed or killed, it was certainly a sad moment for Bonnie as her pets were an extension of her family. The biological daughter of Dog the Bounty and the late Beth Chapman lost a total of three cats, a dog, a snake, and a gecko.
Bonnie’s Life Has Been Tragic For The Last Several Years
The last several years haven’t been kind to Bonnie and the family. In 2019, Bonnie and Duane “Dog” Chapman suffered a huge loss in the family. Beth, his late wife and Bonnie’s mother died of throat cancer. That took a toll on the family, though Duane was able to find peace and move on to someone new.
In 2021, the Bounty Hunter was supposed to be celebrating the new love of his life, Francie Frane on September 2, but family drama got in the way before that huge moment took place. That’s due to the fact that Bonnie wasn’t invited to the wedding. His daughter claimed that Frane told them that her father wasn’t happy with Bonnie’s participation and support of the Black Lives Matter protests with the system. Bonnie actually claimed that her father was racist.
Daune actively denied these bold claims. Everything’s been relatively quiet between them since then, though Daune has been in the news quite a bit due to his wild rants, most notably during his interview with Christian ministry founder Sharell Barrera.
The Tragic Day That Bonnie Lost Her Animals
Everything was normal in Bonnie’s world until she got a fateful call from on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, about her rental home being on fire. She and her boyfriend, Ismael, rushed over to the place as quickly as they could. Sadly, it was too late for six of her pets as they died due to smoke inhalation. Thankfully, she was able to salvage some of her mother’s belongings,” I lost some of the photos of my mother and some of the belongings of hers, but I was able to salvage some of them. I was able to salvage the ashes that I have of my mother, and that was one of my main worries.”
Though Bonnie lost several valuable family members that day, she promised to honor and treasure these animals by getting portraits and cremation rings for her beloved pets, “That’s how I’m gonna honor them and I’m gonna keep them with at all times, because they filled my life with so many memories.” She hopes that her mother’s favorite cat is happy to reunite with Beth, “My oldest cat, Plum, she was my mother’s favorite, she was my mother’s favorite, and we’re both divas, and I hope that mom is really happy to have Plum with her.”