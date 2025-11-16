Hey Pandas, What Netflix Shows Do Ya’ll Recommend? (Closed)

I know it. You know. He knows it. She knows it. They do, too. WE SCROLL TOO MUCH,END OUR PAINNNN!!!!
#1
Ratched is an amazing show.
#2
Currently in the middle of After Life. It’s a deadpan British comedy drama that’s also poignant and touching. Ricky Gervais is the central character. He plays a man who recently lost his wife to cancer and going through the process of grief. It’s wonderfully written. I lost my dad a year ago and this shoe manages to make me cry and laugh at the same time.
#3
First Recommendation:
The Good Place. Probably not the best for kids as it involves references to substances, drinking, and the baby making thing. However, it’s really funny and just overall a great, heartwarming story !
#4
A queen is born
It’s a show where they help aspiring drag queens with all things drag and help their family and friends be more understanding and supportive
Only thing is it is in Brazilian Portuguese, but with English subtitles it is no problem (and gets you to pay more attention)
