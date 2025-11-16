Hey Pandas, What Netflix Shows Do Ya’ll Recommend? (Closed)

by

I know it. You know. He knows it. She knows it. They do, too. WE SCROLL TOO MUCH,END OUR PAINNNN!!!!

#1

Ratched is an amazing show.

#2

Currently in the middle of After Life. It’s a deadpan British comedy drama that’s also poignant and touching. Ricky Gervais is the central character. He plays a man who recently lost his wife to cancer and going through the process of grief. It’s wonderfully written. I lost my dad a year ago and this shoe manages to make me cry and laugh at the same time.

#3

First Recommendation:

The Good Place. Probably not the best for kids as it involves references to substances, drinking, and the baby making thing. However, it’s really funny and just overall a great, heartwarming story !

#4

A queen is born
It’s a show where they help aspiring drag queens with all things drag and help their family and friends be more understanding and supportive
Only thing is it is in Brazilian Portuguese, but with English subtitles it is no problem (and gets you to pay more attention)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Dad’s Reaction To Daughter’s Divorce Costs Him His Relationship With Her
3 min read
Oct, 7, 2025
Man Has A Missing Order And The Customer Service Team Is Being Unhelpful, So He Contacts Every Director
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Did H.L. Mencken Predict the Trump Presidency in 1926?
3 min read
Feb, 13, 2017
Photographer Tracked Down People He Captured On Film About 40 Years Ago To Recreate Their Photos Years Later (30 New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
50 Too-Cute Pics Of Animals Blepping, Loafing, And Just Being Delightfully Derpy
3 min read
Nov, 6, 2025
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir Are Hosting the 2018 Closing Ceremony
3 min read
Feb, 23, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.