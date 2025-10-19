“Karma Is Wonderful”: Hugh Jackman ‘Baffled’ By Sutton Foster’s Closeness To Ex-Husband

Hugh Jackman’s romance with Broadway star Sutton Foster may be in full bloom, but a new wave of buzz suggests that trouble may be brewing.
Though the pair’s relationship appears strong, some fans believe Jackman is growing uncomfortable with Foster’s closeness to her ex-husband, Christian Borle.
The former couple’s enduring friendship has sparked debates online, and predictions of emotional fallout are already flying.
Jackman is reportedly uneasy about Borle’s presence in Foster’s life
Citing insiders reportedly close to the couple, The Globe claimed that Jackman has “grudgingly” come to accept Borle’s ongoing role in Foster’s life.
While Hugh Jackman, 56, and Sutton Foster, 50, share a close professional and personal connection, Borle is reportedly a “pretty constant presence” in her day-to-day world.
“What’s baffling to Hugh, and everybody in Hugh’s world who is just getting to know Sutton now, is how close she continues to be to her first husband, Christian,” The Globe‘s source stated.
Even as Jackman launches a new production company to support plays in New York, he reportedly has not been involving Borle at all.
“No matter how close you are to Sutton, you have to earn your place up on that stage… It’s telling that even as Hugh begins to greenlight and back plays in New York, he’s not bending over backwards to fit Christian into those plans,” the insider said.
Overall, Jackman reportedly prefers not to have his girlfriend’s ex “lingering around and weighing in on everything.”
Borle, despite winning two Tony Awards and appearing in multiple stage productions over 25 years, was referred to by the source as “a mid-tier Broadway actor,” compared to Foster and Jackman, who were dubbed as “certified living legends.”
Foster’s longtime friendship with Borle remains strong even after their divorce
Foster and Borle were married from 2006 to 2009 after meeting in college and working together on Thoroughly Modern Millie. They’ve remained close ever since.
Despite their divorce, Foster has never hidden the affection she still has for him, even as a friend.
In her 2023 memoir Hooked: How Crafting Saved My Life, she described their divorce as deeply painful but entirely mutual, according to the Atlanta Black Star.
“Shortly after we got married, we realized that we both wanted more from our relationship… We were best friends and frankly, more like roommates than partners,” she wrote.
“There were no secrets. No one cheated.”
The depth of their friendship appears to be exactly what’s making fans and observers so curious.
When Yahoo reposted The Globe article, netizens quickly began speculating about potential drama.
“Aw, the cheater is worried about someone cheating on him?” one user wrote, throwing shade at Jackman.
Another speculated, “He’s going to be cheated on the whole duration of the relationship.”
A third chimed in with a potential scenario in the future. “Prediction: Jackman cheats on Sutton and Sutton runs back to Borle for comfort, because they’re such good friends,” the commenter wrote.
Their romance followed back-to-back high-profile divorces
Foster and Jackman’s relationship first gained traction when they were cast together in the 2021 Broadway revival of The Music Man.
After a successful run that ended in 2023, the pair kept in touch, and by early 2025, they were publicly dating. People magazine even published photos of the couple holding hands after a dinner date in Santa Monica.
The relationship emerged on the heels of two major splits.
Jackman finalized his divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in June 2025 after 27 years of marriage. They share two children, Oscar, 25, and Ava, 19.
In a statement, Furness hinted at experiencing “betrayal” in her marriage with Jackman. “It’s a profound wound that cuts deep,” she said, adding that returning to one’s values was ultimately freeing.
Foster, for her part, filed for divorce from her second husband, Ocean’s Eleven screenwriter Ted Griffin, in late 2024. They had been married for 10 years, and they share an 8-year-old daughter called Emily.
Netizens shared their thoughts on Hugh Jackman’s concerns about Sutton Foster’s close relationship with her ex-husband
