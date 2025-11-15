Hey Pandas, What Moment Did You Experience That Doesn’t Feel Right?

1. Make sure you are in a safe area before writing your answers to feel secure coz I screamed 2 times already before creating this post 2. Don’t lie, please!
#1
I was in an Uber with my mom and the driver said he was going to pull over because of his weird gps but he was explaining it poorly and there was no reason to pull over. He was acting very weird like he was nervous or something and we said not to pull over because that’s how a lot of abductions happen and we said if he did we’d send our location to the police and magically he no longer needed to pull over because of his gps. I had a really bad gut feeling but he took us home after that and sometimes I think about what he would have done if we didn’t speak up
#2
This probably isn’t what you’re looking for, but I’ll answer anyways.
Once I saw something really big and black outside a window in my middle school. My teacher noticed it too and just said that it was a dog, but I’m not sure. It didn’t look at all like a dog. It was too tall and thin. It also moved super fast. I saw the same thing a couple weeks later too, but that time it was in the school bleachers. It still creeps me out to this day because I have no idea what it was. I don’t really believe in supernatural things, but occasionally something happens that sways that. This was one of those things. I know there has to be some scientific explanation and that it had to be something that isn’t a ghost, but something about it just doesn’t sit right with me.
#3
Im in my growing ages (12-13). This has happened to me lots of times. Lots of people saw me from toes to head , Gave a weird look and said ” You’ve grown up now !” . Like ik its not something soooo special , But I dont like it. Once , One of my relatives , Told me mom that I should start wearing bras as when I walk , It looks bad. I litreally can’t do anything 😭
#4
I got into a disagreement with someone, which turned into an altercation.
He hit me in the stomach and I thought, ‘that didn’t feel right’, I look down and he had a knife sticking in me.
#5
When I realized my parents had no right to tell me how I was not depressed for a whole year before I realized they don’t know me better than I do. But I’m under 18 so I can’t see a theripist and have tried to commit suicide more times than I can count and have cried myself to sleep almost every night and my parent says just brush off all my feelings because “we know you better” frick you parents its been 2 years now still counting when will you finally believe me
#6
When I was 20, I was pretty desperate to have someone to call my boyfriend, and my first pick was BAD. He seemed sweet, but when I saw that circular burn on his lips I knew I had to get out. The next night he and his buddy robbed my Papa’s (grandfather’s) shop, and his parents never did pay their bill at my mom’s restaurant. Turned out not only was he a raging asshole and a thief, but he was seeing other girls, abusive to them, and a druggie. He’s been in and out of prison since. That burn was a crack pipe burn.
#7
I use to use drugs very heavily. Sold them and made them. One night at my dealers house I had been laying on the couch after putting his children to bed. I would nanny for substances, disgusting I know but I did care for thier well being as best as I could. I had been waiting for “…” To come home and when he did instead of acting like I heard him come in I pretended to be asleep… Another guy came in with him and they went to another room to have a conversation, I over heard them talking about selling his children for x amount of drugs… I pretended to be asleep till the next morning. After I fixed the kids breakfast and got them to school I went to the police and worked to get him arrested and his children are now safe with great foster parents. I always think about if I had just woken up and gone home at that point. I just knew some s**t was going to go down.
#8
I don’t know if this fits here but I was 7 years old and was on a Boy Scout camping trip. There is this award called the “ Widdling Chip” (it’s like a knife safety award) and I had just gotten it and went back to my tent. I asked my dad if I could use his knife to widdle on a stick. He said yes and gave me his knife. And then I went and got a stick. This was not even 2 minutes from when I had gotten my Widdling Chip. I was about to start widdling when I accidentally stabbed my hand and blood was gushing out and I’m pretty sure the knife hit bone. And now I have a giant scar on my hand.
Follow Us