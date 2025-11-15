People Share What Disturbing Things They Discovered After Moving Into A New Home (40 Pics)

Imagine the sheer joy of the day you finally move into your new, dream home. And the cold-shower realization that you may have gotten yourself a haunted house. Okay, let’s not jump to conclusions before scrolling below through this collection of some of the creepiest, weirdest and most unexpected findings people came across upon arrival.
From an eerie-looking old baby stroller found in the far corner of the attic to a spine-chilling monkey doll that looks like straight from a horror movie, and a hidden bunker you had no clue existed, it makes you wonder how little homeowners truly know about the places they are ready to call home.
Arm yourself with a bucket of popcorn, and better bring that duvet to hide under because it’s about to get chilly.
#1 The New House My Parents Bought Has A Secret Room Hidden Under The Stairs
Image source: Perspicuum
#2 I’m A Contractor. Bought An Abandoned/Foreclosed Home To Renovate. This Was In The Basement Bathroom. What. The. Hell
Image source: spwhalenjr13
#3 Found A Creepy Room In A Hidden Crawl Space In My New Home
A crawl space behind the door contained a safe, briefcase (with money of various countries and origins, silver ingots, jewelry), a stack of mysterious videotapes (one of them was labeled “No no no no”), and a note that said “save yourself”
Image source: lmbrjack, lmbrjack
#4 So I Found This Monkey In The Attic
Image source: mostly_grapes
#5 Just Bought An Old House (1913) And Working On Putting In A Patio. Just About Done Digging And Found This Along With Some Scattered Bones
Local police notified and waiting to hear back if they’re human or animal
Image source: kacheda44
#6 Just Rented A New Place. Previous Tenant Left The Wall Mirror – And A Dirty Secret
Image source: scratchamaballs
#7 My Friend Just Bought A New House And Showed Me Where The Ex-Owner Was Found
Image source: OPwillownyou
#8 That’s The Eye That Can See Into Your Soul
Image source: missjellinsky
#9 There’s A Room In The Attic Where I Just Moved. Pretty Sure Nothing Good Happened Here
There are no neighbors near enough to hear someone yelling if they were in here…
Hard to tell, but the door is only 4 feet tall and 1.5 feet across (lamp for scale). It’s got a light built into it and is painted light green. Metal grate on inside and outside of the door. Ceiling at its highest is a little over 4 feet. I’m hunched down to take these pics.
This is a creepy room upstairs at the far end of the attic at the house I just moved into. This house is overall about 60 years old, and apparently, the previous owner was the head of a church (don’t know if that means priest or what)
Image source: NukeStorm
#10 So My Parents Just Moved Into A New House And Found This On The Ceiling In One Of The Bedrooms. I Know Which Room I Won’t Be Staying In
It says: “I’m under the bed”
Image source: taymhaston
#11 Found In The Basement At An Estate Sale
Image source: socksandpants
#12 I Should Never Have Opened The Attic
Image source: jkmayne
#13 NYC Woman Felt A Mysterious Airflow Coming From Her Bathroom Mirror, Only To Find A Hidden Apartment Behind It
Image source: samanthartsoe
#14 Just Moved Into My New House. This Is Not A Deep-Pit BBQ
Image source: den_of_thieves
#15 Just Moved Into A New Apartment And Happened Upon What I Thought Was A Piece Of Painted Over Tape Stuck To A Bookshelf
Peeled it up to find it was concealing a mystery
Image source: OiMooi
#16 I Just Helped A Friend Move Into Their Apartment. The Next Day They Found 37 Clowns Under Their Porch
Image source: SirAntoniusBlock
#17 Found Out The House We Are Living In Has A Bunker Below. I Managed To Squeeze My Phone In One Of The Cracks Of The Door To Take This Creepy Picture
Image source: Colombianthunder
#18 Recently Moved Into A New Apartment. This Morning I Went Into My Storage Cabinet To Put Things Away And Found Her
Image source: CarolOHYEAH
#19 I Just Moved Into A New Apartment And Made A Big Discovery. There Is A Door In The Floor That Leads To A Secret Dungeon
There is a proper 19th century layout of corridors and hatches beneath
Image source: demc7
#20 Friend Moved Into A New Home And This Is Their Toilet
Image source: bigworn
#21 Renovating A Bathroom In The House We Just Bought, Found A Peephole
Was behind the wall, looking for a place to route a wire, when I saw light and thought I was in luck. Hey, a ready-drilled hole! Unfortunately, it wasn’t behind the closet, where I’d needed it to be. It allows a prime view of the shower stall.
This is from the room that was the previous owner’s workroom, into the guest bath.
I am officially creeped out.
Image source: kitsaheartsgrievous
#22 My Buddy Bought A House Found Some X-Rays In An Old Box
Image source: Good_Apolllo
#23 Moved Into A New House. Any Idea Why This Would Be In The Backyard?
Image source: Borovy3488
#24 So We Opened The Closet Above The Stairs In The House We’d Just Bought
Image source: AlcosaurusRex
#25 Just Rented A House. It Comes With Our Very Own Knife Room
Image source: Zer0323
#26 New House. Previous Owners Left This Behind Basement Bathroom Curtain
Image source: funkytowne1
#27 Man Finds A Secret Room In His New House That Contains Tons Of Ammunition, Guns, And Grenades
Just moved into my first house about 2 weeks ago. Just starting to get settled in. Bought the house for a very cheap price. The previous owner was very old and passed away. The house is very old, but for the price, it was perfect for a first house.
When I first toured the house the basement was way worse than it is now. The previous owner hadn’t moved anything out yet. The basement was pretty full with junk. They cleaned most of the stuff in the basement out, so I had to clear some stuff out. But here it is now with some stuff that I don’t really need and will probably get rid of soon.
While sorting things out in the basement I noticed this sheet of plywood that oddly fit in. I have had the house for 2 weeks and never noticed it. I decided that I didn’t want to keep it down there so I tried to move it. It is pinched pretty hard against the stairs so it was pretty hard to get out.
When I finally got it to move I noticed there was something behind. At this point is when I got my phone and started taking pictures
Image source: JerryTheCunt, imgur.com
#28 Friends And I Moved Into A New House. Found A Closet Full Of Doll Cutouts. Thought That Was Creepy Enough On Its Own But When You See It
Image source: WonderLemming
#29 Found This On My New Apartments Toilet
Image source: Tommy27
#30 My Friend Just Moved To Texas And Found This In Her House
Image source: crimson_irises713
#31 Just Moved House And This Was Sitting In The Kitchen In An Envelope Titled “Dads 2 Sharp Teeth + Photo”
Image source: mrmartyr
#32 There’s A Multi-Room Dungeon/Cave In The Backyard Of The House I Rented
I rented this cool house in the hills of a Los Angeles suburb and there is a lot of DIY stonework on the property – little walls, an archway, steps and this dungeon built into the hill right behind the house. The history I’ve gathered is that a stonemason lived here for decades until he passed away from old age in the 90s, when the current owner purchased the property and began renting it. No one I’ve talked to knows what the dungeon was used for
Image source: CreativelyBankrupt
#33 Just Bought A House. Found This In The Basement. Sealed Tight
Image source: Brett_Kelman
#34 Found This In The Attic Of My Vacation Home
Image source: AceFloresX
#35 Found This Bottle In The Basement Of My New House. Wonder What’s In It
Image source: Kuznetzov
#36 Previous Owner Of New House Blocked This Hidden Basement Room Off With A Shelf (Door Does Not Lead Outside)
Image source: BlurghUsername
#37 Helped My Friend Move. Found This In His New-Old Creepy Shed. Said I Could Have It
Image source: couuch
#38 Moved Into A New House And These Were In The Freezer
Image source: DimmuBorgir666
#39 Woman Finds Creepy “Hidden Room” In Her New House
Image source: rooney8900, rooney8900
#40 Renting A House For The Summer. Just Found This In The Backyard. Do I Dare?
Image source: cryptofrog
