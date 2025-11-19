61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Remember when things made sense? Ye, neither can we. Luckily, this constant exposure to the absurd has given us a keen eye for finding humor in the worst of it. From bathroom doors that offer zero privacy to staircases leading directly into walls, these head-scratching design disasters make you wonder if anyone bothered to test them before unleashing them on the unsuspecting public.
Some of these fails are merely annoying—like power outlets installed in the middle of the floor or faucets too short for the sink they serve. This collection showcases 61 moments when designers apparently forgot that actual humans would need to use their creations. Next time you find yourself puzzling over an incomprehensible gadget or nonsensical public space, take comfort in knowing you’re not alone—the world is full of design choices that make absolutely no sense whatsoever.
#1 This Deeply Satisfied My Inner 13-Year-Old Not Gonna Lie
Image source: GenericWhiteGuy0815
#2 Spoiler!
Image source: cubesnack
#3 I Still Read It That Way
Image source: designfailures
#4 Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke
Image source: swankybird
#5 This Amazing Pregnancy Test
Image source: Explodinator580
#6 Being Gay Was A Sin They Said
Image source: TKZoroSantoryu
#7 I Didn’t Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting “No”
Image source: bunnyxjam
#8 A Scene From An Indian TV Show
Image source: TheTallLebowski
#9 That Metal Gate Is Foolproof, No Fools Can Get Through Or Around It
Image source: imgur.com
#10 Are You 25 Feet Tall, Own A Multimillion Dollar Yacht And Want To Hand Wash Your Yacht Fully Clothed While Out To Sea? We Have An Inflatable Dock For You!
Image source: Vincenzo77
#11 Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Coitus”
Image source: byrdgod
#12 A Graphic Design Fail? This Bus
Image source: reddit.com
#13 This Captain Of The Submarine In My English Book
Image source: reddit.com
#14 Nightmare Fuel
Image source: No-Bowler2894
#15 Love Handles
Image source: reddit.com
#16 Sports Bra Inserts. Why Do These Inserts Exist? Either Sew Them In, Delete Them, Or Add An Extra Layer Of Thick Cloth
Image source: TenEyeSeeHoney
#17 My Classroom Has These Floor Outlets. Basically The Toe Subber 5000
Image source: Dillon-Croco
#18 The Fact That This Was Approved…
Image source: designfailures
#19 So Close
Image source: stereoscopic_
#20 A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple
Image source: reddit.com
#21 Why Would You Do This?
Image source: AlephMartian
#22 To Be In The Christmas Spirit
Image source: AssadShal
#23 Yellow As A Container Color For Gallons Of Drinking Water
Image source: jeejeehadhid
#24 Callme Kelvins
Image source: CobaltArachnid00
#25 Nice Everyday Motivation
Image source: designfailures
#26 Never Get High On Your Own Supply
Image source: imgur.com
#27 A Pop Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road
Image source: JakeTee
#28 Off Brand Toy With An Interesting Name
Image source: reddit.com
#29 From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved?
Image source: mausii
#30 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder
Image source: pcjcusaa1636
#31 We Cut Kids
Image source: aTerrariaExpert
#32 This Playground Is Built In A Hole And Fills With Water When It Rains
Image source: iitc25
#33 Oven Vents Directly Onto The Knobs, Making Them Discolored And Burning Hot To The Touch
Image source: Periphery755
#34 Attention
Image source: boobooob
#35 The Shadows Of The Numbers Are In A Different Font Than The Numbers Themselves
Image source: GHarold101
#36 You Don’t Matter Give Up
Image source: imgur.com
#37 My Watch Has Luminescence On The Hour Markers But Not On The Actual Hands
Image source: Jimi-K-101
#38 Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled
Due to the flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.
Image source: Aoibh120
#39 How Much Do You Trust Your “Multilingual” Ad Designer?
Image source: badon_
#40 The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans
Image source: Suspicious_Salad_864
#41 Garfield
Image source: NoidAvoid123
#42 The Students At My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy And They Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue
Image source: Ysisbr
#43 LOL
Image source: designfailures
#44 Don’t ‘Follow Someone Home’
Image source: jonmpls
#45 Pretty Sure He’s Using It Wrong
Image source: AdamBarnhouse
#46 Psst
Image source: Kyno50
#47 The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Suns Path In The Grass
Image source: ExtraGooseGrease
#48 If You’ve Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn’t Efficient Enough, Here’s An Idea!
Image source: etthat
#49 The Not So Fantastic Four
Image source: UrameshiYuusuke
#50 …and I Suddenly Felt Like A King
Image source: imgur.com
#51 My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This
Image source: bobmarno
#52 Whoever Came Up With This Design Should Be Fired
Image source: BumblebeeMkIV
#53 Well…
Image source: designfailures
#54 This “Hagrid” Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears And Medal Of Courage
Image source: Magicst3v3
#55 There Are Three Steps Down At The Entrance To This Lobby
Image source: HothHanSolo
#56 What In The Holy Hell Am I Looking At??
Image source: JudeandFloyd20
#57 Our Values
Image source: Alan229
#58 Erm, Yeah. Nope
Image source: reddit.com
#59 Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Kept Grabbing The Wrong Size Out Of The Multipack Box… Then Realized All 3 Sizes Come In All 3 Colors!
Image source: facemymusic
#60 New Sports Bra Comes With 20+ Tags Sewn In
Image source: CitizenVixen
#61 Leg Space In A Cricket Stadium
Image source: stuckintrraffic
