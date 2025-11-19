61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

by

Remember when things made sense? Ye, neither can we. Luckily, this constant exposure to the absurd has given us a keen eye for finding humor in the worst of it. From bathroom doors that offer zero privacy to staircases leading directly into walls, these head-scratching design disasters make you wonder if anyone bothered to test them before unleashing them on the unsuspecting public.

Some of these fails are merely annoying—like power outlets installed in the middle of the floor or faucets too short for the sink they serve. This collection showcases 61 moments when designers apparently forgot that actual humans would need to use their creations. Next time you find yourself puzzling over an incomprehensible gadget or nonsensical public space, take comfort in knowing you’re not alone—the world is full of design choices that make absolutely no sense whatsoever.

#1 This Deeply Satisfied My Inner 13-Year-Old Not Gonna Lie

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: GenericWhiteGuy0815

#2 Spoiler!

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: cubesnack

#3 I Still Read It That Way

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: designfailures

#4 Putting This On Arthritis Cream Is Such A Cruel Joke

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: swankybird

#5 This Amazing Pregnancy Test

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Explodinator580

#6 Being Gay Was A Sin They Said

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: TKZoroSantoryu

#7 I Didn’t Qualify For This Paid Survey After Selecting “No”

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: bunnyxjam

#8 A Scene From An Indian TV Show

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: TheTallLebowski

#9 That Metal Gate Is Foolproof, No Fools Can Get Through Or Around It

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: imgur.com

#10 Are You 25 Feet Tall, Own A Multimillion Dollar Yacht And Want To Hand Wash Your Yacht Fully Clothed While Out To Sea? We Have An Inflatable Dock For You!

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Vincenzo77

#11 Tim Burton’s “Nightmare Before Coitus”

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: byrdgod

#12 A Graphic Design Fail? This Bus

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: reddit.com

#13 This Captain Of The Submarine In My English Book

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: reddit.com

#14 Nightmare Fuel

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: No-Bowler2894

#15 Love Handles

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: reddit.com

#16 Sports Bra Inserts. Why Do These Inserts Exist? Either Sew Them In, Delete Them, Or Add An Extra Layer Of Thick Cloth

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: TenEyeSeeHoney

#17 My Classroom Has These Floor Outlets. Basically The Toe Subber 5000

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Dillon-Croco

#18 The Fact That This Was Approved…

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: designfailures

#19 So Close

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: stereoscopic_

#20 A Bag Of Apples With A Character On It That Got Poisoned By An Apple

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: reddit.com

#21 Why Would You Do This?

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: AlephMartian

#22 To Be In The Christmas Spirit

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: AssadShal

#23 Yellow As A Container Color For Gallons Of Drinking Water

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: jeejeehadhid

#24 Callme Kelvins

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: CobaltArachnid00

#25 Nice Everyday Motivation

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: designfailures

#26 Never Get High On Your Own Supply

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: imgur.com

#27 A Pop Up In My Car Telling Me The Dangers Of Taking My Eyes Off The Road, Causes Me To Take My Eyes Off The Road

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: JakeTee

#28 Off Brand Toy With An Interesting Name

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: reddit.com

#29 From What Level Of Hell Was This Retrieved?

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: mausii

#30 When Your Security Gate Is A Ladder

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: pcjcusaa1636

#31 We Cut Kids

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: aTerrariaExpert

#32 This Playground Is Built In A Hole And Fills With Water When It Rains

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: iitc25

#33 Oven Vents Directly Onto The Knobs, Making Them Discolored And Burning Hot To The Touch

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Periphery755

#34 Attention

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: boobooob

#35 The Shadows Of The Numbers Are In A Different Font Than The Numbers Themselves

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: GHarold101

#36 You Don’t Matter Give Up

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: imgur.com

#37 My Watch Has Luminescence On The Hour Markers But Not On The Actual Hands

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Jimi-K-101

#38 Car At The Bottom Is Flooded. Car At The Top Has Been Totalled

Due to the flooding, water got into the mechanism and short circuited it. It raised the platform and this was the result.

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Aoibh120

#39 How Much Do You Trust Your “Multilingual” Ad Designer?

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: badon_

#40 The Pocket Size In Female vs. Male Levi’s Jeans

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Suspicious_Salad_864

#41 Garfield

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: NoidAvoid123

#42 The Students At My Course Complained About Not Having Enough Privacy And They Decided To Install Glass Doors To Solve The Issue

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Ysisbr

#43 LOL

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: designfailures

#44 Don’t ‘Follow Someone Home’

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: jonmpls

#45 Pretty Sure He’s Using It Wrong

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: AdamBarnhouse

#46 Psst

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Kyno50

#47 The Glass Globe Of This Light Focused The Sunlight Enough To Burn The Suns Path In The Grass

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: ExtraGooseGrease

#48 If You’ve Ever Thought Kids Getting Hurt One At A Time Isn’t Efficient Enough, Here’s An Idea!

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: etthat

#49 The Not So Fantastic Four

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: UrameshiYuusuke

#50 …and I Suddenly Felt Like A King

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: imgur.com

#51 My Feet Hurt Just Looking At This

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: bobmarno

#52 Whoever Came Up With This Design Should Be Fired

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: BumblebeeMkIV

#53 Well…

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: designfailures

#54 This “Hagrid” Doll I Bought 15 Years Ago In A Dollar Store Is Just A Repainted Lion From The Wizard Of Oz. Rocking His Mane, Ears And Medal Of Courage

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Magicst3v3

#55 There Are Three Steps Down At The Entrance To This Lobby

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: HothHanSolo

#56 What In The Holy Hell Am I Looking At??

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: JudeandFloyd20

#57 Our Values

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: Alan229

#58 Erm, Yeah. Nope

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: reddit.com

#59 Couldn’t Figure Out Why I Kept Grabbing The Wrong Size Out Of The Multipack Box… Then Realized All 3 Sizes Come In All 3 Colors!

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: facemymusic

#60 New Sports Bra Comes With 20+ Tags Sewn In

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: CitizenVixen

#61 Leg Space In A Cricket Stadium

61 Absurd Design Fails That Will Make You Feel Much Better About Your Own Mistakes

Image source: stuckintrraffic

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Couple Shares Before-And-After Photos Of Their Amazing Weight Transformation
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
My 31 Heartfelt Illustrations To Bring A Smile To Your Face (New Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
“All These Decades I Didn’t Realize”: 30 People Reveal The Sad Stories Behind Popular Songs
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025
Here Is My New Comic Animal Series Called “Renanimals” (13 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Bonsai Tree Made From Wires
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Wife Who Relies On Hubby To Support Family Pities Woman Who Works Full-Time, Angers Netizens
3 min read
Nov, 18, 2025