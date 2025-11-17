Hey Pandas, What Made You Decide To Have Kids? (Closed)

I’m still 21, and in college, so kids are a long way off for me. However, I’ve always known I’d want kids someday. But I was curious: how did other people know/decide that they want kids.
#1
I tried to imagine myself in my seventies, and then I made up a scenario where my current version (at the time) asked that elderly woman why she hadn’t had kids. It was an interesting experience, because all of the reasons that made sense to me in my twenties didn’t hold up. I just couldn’t give a satisfactory answer to that question. And then I started to understand that the real reasons were much more painful, I was afraid to fail, I didn’t trust myself to take care of a baby, I had so much fear. I also began to accept the fact that there is no perfection, and that the most important thing is being willing to learn new skills. I know I’m one of the people who would’ve regretted not having kids. My son and I are so happy together, I know I’ve made the right decision.
#2
What made me decide to have children? The failure of my contraception!
Seriously, I did not plan my two, but they are both the best things to happen to me.
#3
My wife always dreamed of having two children. When we eventually had one she said “That hurts, we aren’t doing that again”.
#4
No light bulb moment. I just always knew I wanted to have have kids. I had three and it has its ups and downs but I would do it all over.
#5
I didn’t decide to have kids. I honestly never wanted to have kids. But I got pregnant by accident after doctors telling me I’d never have kids. Best thing that ever happened. There’s nothing in this reality or any other that I would choose over my (now 2) kids.
#6
Two lines on a pregnancy test :D Just like 3-4 days after very serious talk with my fiancee that we both don’t want to have kids to make sure we are on the same page… Our daughter had a different opinion and she decided for us ;)
#7
I always knew I wanted to have kids. My 2 sons are the love of my life.
#8
I was Young and dumb. Now I understand why my mom told me to make sure my wife uses birth control
#9
I wish I could say it wasn’t a conscious choice, but after a couple of years of observing both the joy and chaos caused by the progeny of our friends, the wife and I decided that perhaps we should give the masochism tango a try.
#10
This might sound stupid but when 911 happened it really brought home the fact of our mortality and how we really have no control over it. We wanted kids, we were engaged and we just decided not to put it off. Now we have a family if 8 and I love every second of the chaos
#11
I got pregnant after 6 years of marriage with no contraception. We only needed one heir to the throne. We love her to pieces
#12
I watched my friends and people I knew have children and found myself jealous. I knew I didn’t want to be a single parent so I waited until I found someone I could commit to and who seemed like he’d be a good father. We have two more and we are thinking of a third. I feel like I’m decent at writing but when I try to put into words how much I love these little guys and what they mean to me, I find there aren’t words that are adequate.
#13
It was time, we sat together and talked, I really wanted kids, she was less certain but mainly because she is way smarter than me and can’t help but see all the challenges to come. We agreed that we loved each other but had space to give love to someone new that was part of us both. It took us a long time to conceive and we checked in with each other along the way that we were both still up for this. I think it just felt right for us, we were happy, not trying to fix anything and ready to be parents. Then our first child arrived, he didn’t sleep through the night for 5 years, he is fun and interesting and full of curiosity, at 10 now fortnight is life and he will spend hours telling me about it. Our second child was born around the time the first one started sleeping though, he is an agent of chaos, another non sleeper who will enter a room destroy it and then come over for a cuddle. Honestly it’s the best.
#14
Now I am way to young to have kids, but I plan to, on the basis that I look back at young photos of me ALL THE TIME, like me when I was 3/4/5 primarily (most of them) such as the one in my pfp, and not being self centered but I was the cutest kid ever xD and I just have always wanted a little one of my own to take care of and drive to school in the back of my fast car and yeah :)
#15
none yet (still a minor) but i want to put some good in the world, even if its only a little.
#16
A few reasons. My own mortality (after mum’s death at 58i was 29.), my mother in law would make the most awesome grandma. And that maybe I was missing “the point.”
We decided to try, and 2 days after I found out he was deceitful.
6 weeks later I was sat peeing on a stick hoping to all heck I wasn’t because I would never cope as a single parent.
Negative.
Big sigh of relief. And now, 10 years later, I realise my reasons weren’t good enough.
My last 2 partners have been snipped and I have no regrets.
