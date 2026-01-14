Hey Pandas, What Life Experience Would You Do Over, And Why?

We all have moments in life that stay with us — some because they were unforgettable, others because we wish we’d handled them differently. If you could go back and relive one life experience, which would it be, and why?
#1
There’s no one moment because life is so interconnected that all the moments that come to mind would alter the course of my life. Although in many instances I would possibly have a far better life – the potential losses on life experiences I’d also have make me hesitate to say it would be worth it. The outcome could be far worse than my current trajectory.
There are so many moments that I’d love to redo but none are worth losing at least some of what I have now. So instead, I’d love to go back and relive the winter of 2010-11 (Northern hemisphere). It was the best 3 months of my life (thus far) and I’d love so much to just go back and relive it and really try to soak up the memories and easy going freedom I felt at the time.
Follow Us