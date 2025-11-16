Hey Pandas, What Jobs Are Going Extinct?

I’m watching a program about jobs that are becoming less needed in the world. Are there any jobs you think are dying out?
#1
Any automatable manual labor job that exists.
#2
maybe people who live oudoors (liike survival) and pick plants, hunt animals, make bone weapons for a living
#3
Librarians, for obvious reasons. Baseball umpires. That’s already being tested at home plate in the minors. Oh, and minors. We will cease stabbing our Mother to pick beneath her skin for coal.
#4
Super market cashierers (their jobs are being replaced by machines)
#5
Legitimate outbound call centres, whether it’s sales or surveys, or asking for donations. I can see inbound services are still important. Like when you want to call a company and speak to a live human being. But companies that want to still make cold calls to promote products or interview random people for surveys are beginning to decline. The market research industry is starting to be more about online paid surveys. Corporations and organizations are drastically reducing their reliance on telephone surveys, as well. Although there are still some who do, it’s not as booming as it once was.
Of course there are still the illegal, scam call centres that seem to never go away. Hopefully one day they will.
#6
Parachute testers.
#7
unfortunately in Australia, manufacturing… used to be something to be proud of…..
