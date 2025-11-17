Hey Pandas, What Is Your Halloween?

Is it scary or cute? Lots of decorations? Like what? Do you have trick-or-treaters? A party? What’s your favorite candy to get?
#1
Not very eventful, I used to go trick or treating, and lately watch movies with my parents. This year I might invite my best friend over to hand out candy with me, but that’s it, no parties or anything. Also, my family doesn’t decorate much, it takes a while and we’re busy/very good at procrastinating.
#2
Usually we make a costume out of things we have or we buy some parts from the dollar store. We have never bought a full costume from like Party City or whatever. idk why maybe my parents thought it was a waste of money. Then my mom and sisters and I would make sugar cookies in shapes of ghosts or pumpkins to hand out. I live in an apartment building so the weather is no problem. My parent would bring a backpack to carry all our candy because 3 daughters + 19 floors of candy = much candy
#3
its a day where all of my friends get together, help each other dress up, get candy, and have fun! by far one of my fav holidays!
#4
Buy big bag of candy from Costco for trick or treaters. Eat it all. Go back for more. Eat that. Keep porch light turned off. 🤢
#5
Halloween is every day it’s a life style. House covered in bats and skeletons coffin shelves and horror busts. Creepy cute stuff for the baby. Even creepy kitchen supplies. All spooky all the time
#6
November 22nd
#7
I LOVE Halloween. Unfortunately my family doesn’t really care much about it, so we don’t really decorate much. We go trick or treating (me, my mom and my brother) and then watch It’s The Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. I always try to get really creative with my costume, try to make DIY decorations, try to get my family to feel the Halloween vibes, but my mom is usually really busy and doesn’t want to spend too much time, energy and money because it’s just one day of the year. I love my family , and Halloween is always fun but I wish they liked Halloween a little more. I can’t just go celebrate with my friends though, because that would leave my brother to go trick or treating alone and feel wrong for breaking tradition.
#8
Sad and happy all at once. Our son isn’t able to trick or treat because of his neurospicy-ness. He misses so much and every time that doorbell rings it just drives that home. But, we still do pumpkin carving and hand out candy. It’s hard when something fun is sad too.
Follow Us