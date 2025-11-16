Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favourite Type Of Weather?

We all have one. What’s yours?
#1
Foggy mornings with sunlight but before the sun has risen
#2
Well, my fav last year was winter weather, ya know like, um no sweat always cozy. But suddenly this year after a freezing winter I started loving summer’s bright 🌞 weather and I usually feel free and active in summer, but because of straining heat I tend to spring, the weather is free, active, colorful and has perfect temperature and bright days. So basically the answer is I’m a spring person! What’s ur explanation for ur fav weather?
#3
Thunderstorm ⛈️ sky full of lightning ⚡ and in other mood fuulllllllly bright weather with growling wind🍃 makes me happy like nothing can!
#4
Rain. It has an atmosphere that makes me just happy, there’s not much else to it.
#5
Cool and Cloudy. It feels so nice and soothing
