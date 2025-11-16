Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favourite Type Of Weather?

We all have one. What’s yours?

#1

Foggy mornings with sunlight but before the sun has risen

#2

Well, my fav last year was winter weather, ya know like, um no sweat always cozy. But suddenly this year after a freezing winter I started loving summer’s bright 🌞 weather and I usually feel free and active in summer, but because of straining heat I tend to spring, the weather is free, active, colorful and has perfect temperature and bright days. So basically the answer is I’m a spring person! What’s ur explanation for ur fav weather?

#3

Thunderstorm ⛈️ sky full of lightning ⚡ and in other mood fuulllllllly bright weather with growling wind🍃 makes me happy like nothing can!

#4

Rain. It has an atmosphere that makes me just happy, there’s not much else to it.

#5

Cool and Cloudy. It feels so nice and soothing

