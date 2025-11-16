Hey Pandas, What Are Some Movies That Are So Much Worse Than Their Book?

sometimes book to movie adaption just isn’t meant to be…
#1
both percy jackson movies
#2
THE PERCY JACKSON MOVIES! I HATE THEM WITH A BURNING PASSION. LIKE A BURNING PASSION
#3
Most of them. Eragon? They tried to cram the whole 509 pages into one movie. They skipped all the best/most important parts.
#4
Miscasting of Reacher from the Lee Child’s books.
#5
I’ll make it clear I don’t like JK Rowling but the Harry Potter movies just aren’t as good as the books because they cut out a lot of things although it is kinda hard to film 7 movies about like 300-500 page books over such a long period of time.
#6
A wrinkle in time
#7
After. The books were amazing. The movies cut half of the story that made it so exciting and deep.
#8
Mortal Engines. The whole Predator Cities saga is fantastic. The books are riveting, witty, ingenious and deep: They do not hide from the horrors of war or poverty and in some cases they are really dark. Reeves imagined a post-apocalyptic scenario with an incredible universe of complex societies, amazing world building and really creative visuals and ideals. The characters are round and they grow with the story. The movie was a run-of-the-mill dystopian teen flick with clunky exposition, bad acting and cardboard characters. I felt like screaming at the screen.
#9
Unpopular opinion, maybe, but I think The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy was a terrible adaptation. Don’t get me wrong, the movie is funny at times, but it misses most of the jokes, wit and humor of the book. Douglas Adams’ work is hilarious, witty, sarcastic and very intelligent. The film is mostly cringe humor and slapstick.
#10
There are already a few comments about this one…but I’ll say it again. PERCY JACKSON! OH MY GOD, DID THEY EVEN READ OR REFER THE BOOKS?!
#11
THE F*****G PERCY JACKSON MOVIES
#12
Shadow Hunters. Don’t even get me started
#13
Charolette’s Web
#14
Divergent series although I didn’t like the books much either
#15
Firestarter by Stephen King. Not a huge fan, but they butchered it.
#16
All the movies that are based on Terry Patchett’s novels. The books kick ass, the movies suck.
#17
The Dan Brown books; The Da Vinci Code and Angels & Demons
The books were pageturners because you wanted to see what happened next, what fresh puzzle there would be to solve and where the answers would take the characters. There was real mystery and adrenaline to it.
By contrast, the movies were simply one set piece after another. Every scene blandly served up lukewarm and without energy. And the biggest sin of all was completely ignoring what made the books so engrossing – the ‘what happens next?’ factor.
#18
Mists of Avalon
#19
Ready Player One
The timeline’s messed up, things that don’t exist are added, and important things are skipped 🤦♂️
#20
Stephen King’s The Shining. If you’ve actually read the book you know exactly what I mean. The hedge maze was a great idea but in the book it was these giant hedge animals that would have made it so much more thrilling, and that’s just one of many problems I had with Stanley Kubrick’s adaptation.
#21
Even though the last attempt was pretty good, I’d have to say any attempt that has been made to film Frank Herbert’s Dune.
#22
The Hunter games.. I know they’re not good books but I honestly liked them eventhough I’m 30.
