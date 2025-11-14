My Melting Alaskan Glaciers Series: I’m Offering These Images For Free-Use For Those Who Need To Communicate About Climate Issues

My name is Randy Richards, and I created this series of digital iceberg images in my digital art style. I did it for the sole purpose of helping educate and communicate about the world’s big climate change problems so that more might take action before it’s too late.
According to NASA Research, 97% of scientists agree that greenhouse gases, both natural and created by humans, are the leading cause of climate change and global warming.
Greenhouse gases cause many problems: melting ice caps resulting in rising sea levels & flooding, global warming, droughts, wildfires, super hurricanes, and much more…
NASA reports that temperatures have risen 1.7 degrees Fahrenheit, which is linked directly to 13.3% of arctic ice reduction per decade. That is why I started with this series of icebergs that have disappeared over this past century.
I’m giving the rights for anyone with a need to communicate about the environmental issues to use any of these images for free. This idea seemed like the perfect use of my art style – to try and help the world. Legally, ALL of the credits and source shown on each piece MUST appear on all items published online or print for anyone using any of the images.
I usually shoot my own images for this style that I have been producing for over 20 years, where I combine shots taken at different times of the same scene from the same vantage point. Still, here I had to source and get rights to these individual past images to accurately show the impact time has had on these once-massive glaciers!
I digitally combined the supplied images and created each piece in my style.
Follow me on Instagram and look for more future Bored Panda posts about the environment. If enough of us take action, we may be able to make a difference!
More info: Instagram
#1 Alaska Carroll Glacier – Changes Over 98 Years: Then & Now
#2 Alaska Yalik Glacier – Changes Over 95 Years: Then & Now
#3 Alaskan Pedersen Glacier – Changes Over 88 Years: Then & Now
#4 Alaskan Muir Glacier – Changes Over 63 Years: Then & Now
#5 Alaska Pedersen Glacier & Seals – Changes Over 65 Years: Then & Now
