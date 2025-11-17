Artist Reimagined Popular DC Superheroes In 20 Relatable Comics

Gabriel Picolo is a Brazilian artist and illustrator known for his ability to give a fresh perspective to beloved DC Comics characters. He gained recognition for his “Teen Titans” fan art series, which reimagined the characters in a more modern and relatable way. This series went viral and led to him collaborating with DC Comics on graphic novels like “Teen Titans: Raven“, “Teen Titans: Beast Boy” and his newest addition to the series, “Teen Titans: Robin“. 

Picolo’s drawings often feature a combination of traditional and digital art, and he boasts a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram! Scroll down to take a glimpse into the lives of iconic DC characters!

More info: Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | tiktok.com

#1 “They Adopted A Cat”

Image source: _picolo

#2 “He’s Learning How To Cook”

Image source: _picolo

#3 “I’m Telling You, It Isn’t Just One Following Me This Time!”

Image source: _picolo

#4 “This Is Not How You Play This” – “This Is Exactly How You Play This”

Image source: _picolo

#5 “Surprise Birthday Party”

Image source: _picolo

#6 “The House Party”

Image source: _picolo

#7 “She’s Turning Him Into A Goth”

Image source: _picolo

#8 “Moving In Together”

Image source: _picolo

#9 “Which One Is Your Fave?”

Image source: _picolo

#10 “Someone Here Has A Crush On You”

Image source: _picolo

#11 “Beast Boy’s New Part Time Job As A Dog Walker”

Image source: _picolo

#12 “Movie Night”

Image source: _picolo

#13 “She Helps Him Study For Finals”

Image source: _picolo

#14 “Blue Beetle”

Image source: _picolo

#15 “Late Night Snacks”

Image source: _picolo

#16 “Halloween Night”

Image source: _picolo

#17 “Drive In Movies”

Image source: _picolo

#18 “Date Night”

Image source: _picolo

#19 “Doing Laundry”

Image source: _picolo

#20 “Quarantine Day 20”

Image source: _picolo

