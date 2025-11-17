Artist Reimagined Popular DC Superheroes In 20 Relatable Comics

Gabriel Picolo is a Brazilian artist and illustrator known for his ability to give a fresh perspective to beloved DC Comics characters. He gained recognition for his “Teen Titans” fan art series, which reimagined the characters in a more modern and relatable way. This series went viral and led to him collaborating with DC Comics on graphic novels like “Teen Titans: Raven“, “Teen Titans: Beast Boy” and his newest addition to the series, “Teen Titans: Robin“.
Picolo’s drawings often feature a combination of traditional and digital art, and he boasts a whopping 3.6 million followers on Instagram! Scroll down to take a glimpse into the lives of iconic DC characters!
#1 “They Adopted A Cat”
#2 “He’s Learning How To Cook”
#3 “I’m Telling You, It Isn’t Just One Following Me This Time!”
#4 “This Is Not How You Play This” – “This Is Exactly How You Play This”
#5 “Surprise Birthday Party”
#6 “The House Party”
#7 “She’s Turning Him Into A Goth”
#8 “Moving In Together”
#9 “Which One Is Your Fave?”
#10 “Someone Here Has A Crush On You”
#11 “Beast Boy’s New Part Time Job As A Dog Walker”
#12 “Movie Night”
#13 “She Helps Him Study For Finals”
#14 “Blue Beetle”
#15 “Late Night Snacks”
#16 “Halloween Night”
#17 “Drive In Movies”
#18 “Date Night”
#19 “Doing Laundry”
#20 “Quarantine Day 20”
