People Shame Influencers Doing Dumb Things For A Pic And Here Are 35 Of Their Posts (Best Of All Time)

Have you ever wondered what it takes to get the perfect shot for Instagram? When it comes to influencers, it seems some will quite literally go to great heights to take a good selfie. Sometimes risking it all for the “money shot” does pay off. But other times, doing dumb stuff for “the gram” can land you in deep trouble. And you could even end up paying with your life.
If you ever needed a reason to think before you shoot, look no further than Instagram page Influencers In The Wild. With over 5.3 million followers, it’s a place where “the creators are the content”. A wicked wall of posts from people who spotted others posing in weird, funny, silly and sometimes dangerous positions. Bored Panda has put together our all time favorites from the page. Keep scrolling, upvote your faves and let us know what you think these influencers were thinking.
#1 Good Morning Sunshines
Image source: influencersinthewild
#2 This Video Was Doomed From The Start
Image source: influencersinthewild
#3 I Don’t Know What’s Happening Here, But I Love It
Image source: influencersinthewild
#4 I’ll Ask You Again, Are You Willing To Die For Your Content?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#5 Hope She Remembered To Make A Wish
Image source: influencersinthewild
#6 Be Careful Out There Y’all. Know Your Surroundings, Respect Your Surroundings
Image source: influencersinthewild
#7 Literally An Influencer In The Wild
Image source: influencersinthewild
#8 This Could Not Have Gone Any Better
Image source: influencersinthewild
#9 There’s Stupid. And Then There’s Stupid
Image source: influencersinthewild
#10 Influencer In The Wild
Image source: influencersinthewild
#11 * Alien Voice* What Is A Foodie
Image source: influencersinthewild
#12 Sir This Is What The Zoom Feature Is For
Image source: influencersinthewild
#13 Was She Watching Old Seinfeld Episodes??
Image source: influencersinthewild
#14 Cold Plunge Time
Image source: influencersinthewild
#15 Babe Just Got Baptized
Image source: influencersinthewild
#16 Pole. Glass High Heels. Low Tide. Garbage Truck. Yep, This Is A Perfect Video
Image source: influencersinthewild
#17 Influencers In The Wind
Image source: influencersinthewild
#18 It’s A $4 Hamburger Dude
Image source: influencersinthewild
#19 Beware Of Moe’s Horns. It Says It Right There On The Sign
Image source: influencersinthewild
#20 If You Hold Up NYC Traffic To Get A Pic For Instagram, I’m Not Saying The Driver Should Be Allowed To Hit You. I’m Not Saying That At All. But Maybe A Little Bump?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#21 One Wolf Approaches One Human 40,000 Years Ago In Hopes Of Some Food And Companionship, And Here Is Where We Wound Up
Image source: influencersinthewild
#22 Influencers Are Returning To The Ocean. Nature Is Healing
Image source: influencersinthewild
#23 How Was The Vacation? It Was Great, We Went To The Beach, Kailee Got Like 35 Pictures Of Her Butt, We Went To Dinner, Oh We Went Jetskiing
Image source: influencersinthewild
#24 The Girl Has Her Priorities Straight, I Know That Much
Police officer: Hands behind your back, please.
Woman: Can I post this first?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#25 Why Else Would You Have Kids?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#26 Camera Always Eat First!
Image source: influencersinthewild
#27 How Do You Say “No” In Italian?
Image source: influencersinthewild
#28 “So A Lot Of You Guys Have Been Asking About My Flight Routine”
Image source: influencersinthewild
#29 Every Day We Stray Further From God’s Light
Image source: influencersinthewild
#30 The Mountain Ranger Had To Go Over And Ask Her To Stop Because There Were Kids Around Because Its A Public Mountain
Image source: influencersinthewild
#31 *Waze Voice* Influencer Traffic Up Ahead
Image source: influencersinthewild
#32 I Literally Demand To See The Final Shot
Image source: influencersinthewild
#33 That’s A Big Nope
Image source: influencersinthewild
#34 Making Montreal Look Good
Image source: influencersinthewild
#35 *Pilot Over The Loud Speaker* “Sorry Folks We’re Gonna Be A Little Delayed For Take Off. We Have An Aspiring Influencer Who Is Willing To Die For Content In One Of The Jet Engines.”
Image source: influencersinthewild
Follow Us