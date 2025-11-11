Grumpy Cat Meets Disney, Hates It

by

We‘re no strangers to the world‘s fascination with Grumpy Cat, but U.S. digital artist Eric Proctor (a.k.a Tsaoshin) has taken that interest in an unexpected new direction by casting the adorable cat in a series of classic Disney movies.

Using Photoshop and his new Wacom Tablet, Tsaoshin playfully reinterprets Disney characters that we all know and love with the Grumpy Cat as one of the main personas, making for hilarious drawings. In “Circle of No,” a parody of The Lion King, Mufasa (the father lion) seems to be confused as to whether the frowning cub is really his. In “A Whole New No,” which parodies Aladdin, the famous cat takes the place of the prince and denies the frustrated hero’s suave advances. The first image, parodying the Little Mermaid, was so popular, that fans have been begging him to make more images.

The funny images are playful, clever, and drawn with care – perhaps because Tsaoshin is a devoted fan of the films and the famous characters he’s parodying. “Lion king is my favorite Disney animated masterpiece, so I feel a little guilty doing this. Only a little,” writes the artist. He also faced some difficulties adapting Grumpy Cat to some of the scenes, but wrote that, in the end, “nothing is impossible for grumpy cat… well… except love.”

Source: tsaoshin.deviantart.com

Part of Your No

Grumpy Cat Meets Disney, Hates It

When Will My No Begin

Grumpy Cat Meets Disney, Hates It

Circle of No

Grumpy Cat Meets Disney, Hates It

Tale as Old as No

Grumpy Cat Meets Disney, Hates It

A Whole New No

Grumpy Cat Meets Disney, Hates It

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Black-ish
Black-ish Season 2 Episode 1 Review: “The Word”
3 min read
Sep, 24, 2015
Is The Baby Sitters CIub’s Camp Moosehead Real?
3 min read
Jul, 14, 2020
Thanksgiving
From ‘The Goldbergs’ to ‘Mom’: The Ultimate TV Thanksgiving Dinner
3 min read
Nov, 23, 2015
“My Extra Finger”: 85 Fascinating And Wild Things That Can Happen To The Human Body (New Pics)
3 min read
Aug, 22, 2025
How to Train Your Dragon 2
Netflix Comings and Goings: September 2016
3 min read
Aug, 26, 2016
Tales of the Jedi-Recap
3 min read
Oct, 30, 2022
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.