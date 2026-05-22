Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

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Happy birthday to Naomi Campbell, Ginnifer Goodwin, and Maggie Q! May 22 brings another round of star power, and we’re marking the occasion by celebrating 10 familiar faces born on this day.

Dive in for quick facts and links to each celebrity’s profile, and tell us if you share your day with any of these stars in the comments below.

#1 Model Naomi Campbell, 56

Hailed as a trailblazer and fashion icon, British model and actress Naomi Campbell reshaped the global runway landscape during the supermodel era.
Her career milestones include becoming the first Black woman on the covers of French Vogue and Time, while also pursuing acting and philanthropic endeavors through Fashion for Relief. Campbell became a mother to a daughter and a son in recent years.

Little-known fact:
She made her first public appearance at age eight in the music video for Bob Marley’s “Is This Love.”

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

#2 Actress Ginnifer Goodwin, 48

Known for her spirited performances, Ginnifer Goodwin is an American actress who captivates audiences in both television and film. She rose to prominence with leading roles in the HBO series Big Love and as Snow White in ABC’s Once Upon a Time.
Goodwin also lent her distinctive voice to the animated hit Zootopia, portraying the determined rabbit police officer Judy Hopps. She continues to take on diverse projects, showcasing her versatility.

Little-known fact:
Ginnifer Goodwin changed the spelling of her birth name, Jennifer, to reflect its pronunciation in her native Southern dialect.

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#3 Actress Maggie Q, 47

An American actress and model, Maggie Q rose to global prominence with her intense performances in action films and television series. She is best known for her starring roles in the Nikita series and Mission: Impossible III.

Little-known fact:
Before starting her acting career, Maggie Q was mentored by action legend Jackie Chan in Hong Kong, who trained her in stunts.

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#4 Actor Michael Kelly, 57

Renowned for his intense character work, Michael Kelly is an American actor best known for his portrayal of Doug Stamper in the Netflix hit series House of Cards. He also played CIA Agent Mike November in the Amazon thriller series Jack Ryan, showcasing his range and consistent dramatic presence.

Little-known fact:
Before fully committing to his acting career, Michael Kelly was briefly a member of the rock band Leroy Justice.

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#5 Singer and Performer Morrissey, 67

A British singer and songwriter, Morrissey, born on May 22, 1959, captivated a generation as the enigmatic frontman of The Smiths. His distinctive baritone and poetic lyrics earned global acclaim. He continues to forge a path with his enduring solo career.

Little-known fact:
Morrissey has been a strict vegetarian since the age of eleven, a stance that deeply influenced The Smiths’ album Meat Is Murder.

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#6 Singer and Producer Johnny Gill, 60

Known for his commanding baritone, Johnny Gill is an American singer and songwriter who rose to fame as a member of the iconic R&B group New Edition. Gill solidified his solo career with chart-topping hits from his platinum 1990 self-titled album.

Little-known fact:
Before focusing on music, Johnny Gill planned to pursue a degree in electrical engineering.

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#7 Internet Personality Emma Chamberlain, 25

American YouTuber, podcaster, and businesswoman Emma Chamberlain quickly rose to internet fame with her authentic and relatable vlogs. She is best known for pioneering a new style of YouTube content and launching her successful brand, Chamberlain Coffee.

Little-known fact:
Before focusing on her YouTube career, Emma Chamberlain was a competitive cheerleader for five years.

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#8 Actress Peyton Elizabeth Lee, 22

An American actress recognized for her compelling performances, Peyton Elizabeth Lee captivated audiences in the Disney Channel series Andi Mack. She later anchored the Disney+ series Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. with a nuanced portrayal of a teen prodigy. Lee continues to expand her filmography, including a voice role in the animated film Wildwood.

Little-known fact:
Peyton Elizabeth Lee was the youngest student ever accepted into the esteemed Playhouse West acting school.

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

#9 Actor Sean Gunn, 52

An American actor recognized for his unique character work, Sean Gunn gained acclaim portraying Kirk Gleason on Gilmore Girls. He also delivers memorable performances in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Kraglin and the on-set motion capture for Rocket Raccoon. His extensive filmography often includes collaborations with his brother, director James Gunn, across various genre projects.

Little-known fact:
He provided the physical performance for Rocket Raccoon on set before Bradley Cooper voiced the character.

Celebrity Birthdays Today, May 22, 2026

Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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