Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favourite Dish From Your Country?

please state your country and add a photo of the dish as well! : )
#1 Sri Lanka: Rice And Curry
#2 Lasagna. Italy. Bliss
#3 Shchi: Russian Sour Cabbage Soup
#4 India: Dahi Vada
#5 Saipan: Chicken Kelaguen
#6 Romania: Papanasi (Cheese Donuts With Fruit Jam & Sour Cream). Total Bliss!
#7 Aelplermagronen – Forget Fondue Or Raclette, This One’s Best
#8 Crawfish Etouffee… I Live In The Us Btw :3
#9 Alaska, USA: Akutaq, Also Known As Eskimo Ice Cream
#10 Steamed Blue Crab, United States, East And Gulf Coasts
#11 Fush ‘N Chips With Chocolate Fish From Nz
