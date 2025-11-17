Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favourite Dish From Your Country?

by

please state your country and add a photo of the dish as well! : )

#1 Sri Lanka: Rice And Curry

#2 Lasagna. Italy. Bliss

#3 Shchi: Russian Sour Cabbage Soup

#4 India: Dahi Vada

#5 Saipan: Chicken Kelaguen

#6 Romania: Papanasi (Cheese Donuts With Fruit Jam & Sour Cream). Total Bliss!

Image source: source

#7 Aelplermagronen – Forget Fondue Or Raclette, This One’s Best

Image source: source

#8 Crawfish Etouffee… I Live In The Us Btw :3

#9 Alaska, USA: Akutaq, Also Known As Eskimo Ice Cream

#10 Steamed Blue Crab, United States, East And Gulf Coasts

#11 Fush ‘N Chips With Chocolate Fish From Nz

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
