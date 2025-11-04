Minimalist Single Line Tattoos By Iranian-German Artist (59 Pics)

German-Iranian tattoo artist Mo Ganji is back, creating more one-line drawings with strong impact. First featured here on Bored Panda 7 months ago, the former fashion executive continues to surprise with his simple, yet stunning tattoo designs.

“It took some years to realize what we are doing to those people on the other side on the world,” Ganji told Tattrx, “And once you realize it, there are two ways of dealing with it. Either you care, or you don’t.”

Even if you don’t care, Ganji’s tattoo ideas leave a stunning impression with a room for thought. What do you think of these single-line tattoos latest work? Check the tattoo gallery below to search for an answer!

More info: moganji.com | Facebook | Instagram (h/t: tattrx)

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
