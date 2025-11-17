Hey Pandas, What Is Your Favorite Episode Of Bluey? (Closed)

My whole family loves Bluey. I’ve always thought it was a clever show, and we were excited to (finally!) Get new episodes on Disney plus. I’m seeing even more depth and cleverness in the new shows. Out of all you have seen, what is your favorite?
Sleepytime, definitely. The visuals, the music… And it’s a kids show? A KIDS SHOW???? that SINGULAR EPISODE is better than most MOVIES
I liked the episode “Rain” because it was simplistic and hardly had any dialogues. I also loved the episode Sleepytime, made me tear up a bit
My favorite was Muffin Cone, but now I think it has to be Dirt. Good for you, Wendy! Just because Chow Chows are traditionally known for their long beautiful hair doesn’t mean that the modern Chow Chow can’t be known for their fierce intelligence!
Episode 29 Stories! Indie can choose to believe that she’s no good at it & give up…
…or she can choose to write a different story.
