Hey Pandas, Post The Worst Christmas Present You Received (Closed)

Hey fellow Christmas Pandas

In the spirit of Christmas I want to collate the worst Christmas gifts people have been given ever, by a friend, family member, partner or acquaintance!

I shall be narrowing them down to Top 20 so get your best stories on!

#1 Shortly After My Cat Died When I Was 10 And Was Devastated, My Lovely Aunt Gave Me This Book As A Gift While We Were All Gathered Together On Christmas Eve. I Spent The Rest Of The Evening Crying. She Was A Hateful Woman

#2 Lost Everything In Hurricane Katrina. Sister And Husband Give Me Picture Of Hurricane Katrina

#3 I’m Jewish, So Nothing

#4 Padded Coat Hangers. Three Of Them. They Were Pink And Slightly Scented. I Was Fifteen Years Old And Unimpressed

#5 A Lint Roller

#5 A Lint Roller

#6 Salt And Pepper Shakers

#6 Salt And Pepper Shakers

#7 I Received My Own Doll

#8 Manners Book…i Was A Nice Kid, No Sarcasm

#9 Gift Certificate For A Mcdonalds Cheeseburger. This Was My Only Christmas Gift One Year. I Was Little Like 5 Or 6

#10 Gift Card For Steaks But…. I Am A Vegetarian

#11 3 Soap Bars… In The Same Year. I Guess Older People Don’t Know What To Give To A 21 Yo Girl

#12 That One Time My Friend Gave Me A Dried Up Tub Of Slime That Belonged To Her Younger Sister That Had Boogers And God Knows What Else Stuck In It. Plus, 3 Days Later She Had The Audacity To Ask For It Back After I’d Already Thrown It Out

#13 A Photo Blanket Of A Boy And His Puppy. Not Our Boy, Not Our Puppy. Strangers. The Photo Store Was Going Out Of Business And Was Selling Off All The Samples

#14 A Peach Turtle Neck

#15 The Card Label

#16 Presents

#16 Presents

#17 Sorry Santa But A Target That I Cant Use For My Gun

#18 Call Girls In Noida Escort

