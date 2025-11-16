Hey Pandas, Post The Worst Christmas Present You Received (Closed)

Hey fellow Christmas Pandas
In the spirit of Christmas I want to collate the worst Christmas gifts people have been given ever, by a friend, family member, partner or acquaintance!
I shall be narrowing them down to Top 20 so get your best stories on!
#1 Shortly After My Cat Died When I Was 10 And Was Devastated, My Lovely Aunt Gave Me This Book As A Gift While We Were All Gathered Together On Christmas Eve. I Spent The Rest Of The Evening Crying. She Was A Hateful Woman
#2 Lost Everything In Hurricane Katrina. Sister And Husband Give Me Picture Of Hurricane Katrina
#3 I’m Jewish, So Nothing
#4 Padded Coat Hangers. Three Of Them. They Were Pink And Slightly Scented. I Was Fifteen Years Old And Unimpressed
#5 A Lint Roller
#6 Salt And Pepper Shakers
#7 I Received My Own Doll
#8 Manners Book…i Was A Nice Kid, No Sarcasm
#9 Gift Certificate For A Mcdonalds Cheeseburger. This Was My Only Christmas Gift One Year. I Was Little Like 5 Or 6
#10 Gift Card For Steaks But…. I Am A Vegetarian
#11 3 Soap Bars… In The Same Year. I Guess Older People Don’t Know What To Give To A 21 Yo Girl
#12 That One Time My Friend Gave Me A Dried Up Tub Of Slime That Belonged To Her Younger Sister That Had Boogers And God Knows What Else Stuck In It. Plus, 3 Days Later She Had The Audacity To Ask For It Back After I’d Already Thrown It Out
#13 A Photo Blanket Of A Boy And His Puppy. Not Our Boy, Not Our Puppy. Strangers. The Photo Store Was Going Out Of Business And Was Selling Off All The Samples
#14 A Peach Turtle Neck
#15 The Card Label
#16 Presents
#17 Sorry Santa But A Target That I Cant Use For My Gun
