30 Funny Before & After Pics You Might Find Hard To Believe Show The Same Person (New Pics)

One of the best things you can have in life is a great sense of humor (well, that and a pet!). Laughter helps you deal with stress, takes your mind off your problems, and even improves your immune system. And we find that it really helps if we all take ourselves a little less seriously and stop chasing after the ‘perfect’ beauty standards we see on social media every single day.

The r/PrettyGirlsUglyFaces online community does a fabulous job at showing that everyone—absolutely everyone—has a derpy side to them… and that the illusion of beauty can be shattered in mere moments if someone changes their expression. We’ve collected some of the subreddit’s top recent photos for you to enjoy and to inspire you to make goofy faces in the mirror whether you’re at school, work, or home. Oh, and the community is very inclusive and is open to everyone and anyone, regardless of their gender.

#1 Snow White Unhinged

Image source: nellynuttons

#2 This Is The Worst Picture I’ve Ever Taken In My Life

Image source: Rinosawr

#3 Parently My First Post Wuddnt Up To Snuff……. Howaboutnowcowboys?!

Image source: Onlythegoodthinks

#4 I Know It Doesn’t Have My Full Face In It But I Hope It Still Gives You Nightmares

Image source: hellabathwater

#5 You Won’t Believe This

Image source: tdyyy92

#6 The Duality Of Woman

Image source: witchbitch55

#7 Just Bathroom Stuff

Image source: ffieses

#8 What You See vs. What I See When I Accidentally Switch My Cam On

Image source: AmicaBentley

#9 I’m A Shapeshifter

Image source: lazarus_lateralus

#10 Soaking In A Warm Winter Day

Image source: PunkinGuts

#11 This Couldn’t Go Left Unseen

Image source: Straawbees

#12 Instagram vs. Reality V.2

Image source: reddit.com

#13 Scientists Believe They Have Found The Missing Link

Image source: PunkinGuts

#14 Beanie Love vs. Sticky Tape Fun

Image source: ffieses

#15 Mmmm Would You Like To Get A Hot Dog Together Sometime?

Image source: tonkatrucktanya

#16 Take Two Days Apart. I’ve Been Bored

Image source: tootyfruitysummerluv

#17 Get A Girl Who Can Do Both

Image source: punkinbrrrdt

#18 I’ve Had A Slow Afternoon

Image source: tootyfruitysummerluv

#19 I Send These To My Friends And Family To Make Them Smile. Sometimes I Do It In Public Places And Onlookers Are Horrified

Image source: Morganwant

#20 “No Makeup” Makeup vs. Actual No Makeup

Image source: PunkinGuts

#21 What My Boyfriend Thought He Was Getting, Versus What He Actually Got

Image source: sailorscoutrini

#22 Happy Day

Image source: meghanlovessunshine

#23 Just Couldn’t Stay Away

Image source: lazarus_lateralus

#24 It’s Been A Couple Years Since My Debut, I Think It’s Time For My Comeback

Image source: killedtherock

#25 What Is Essential ? See The Truth And My Beauty

Image source: beeboogirl

#26 Jump Scare Warning

Image source: charringcloves

#27 About To Make Dinner. This Is What The Taters See When I Mash Em

Image source: aben17

#28 Yep Same Person

Image source: Responsible_Park_944

#29 I Think I Can Do Even Better But Here’s My First Attempt

Image source: sadperson123456

#30 I’m Sorry

Image source: MrsFlyslamz

