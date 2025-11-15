Hey Pandas, What Is Your Controversial Opinion?

Hi Pandas, I’m interested to know your controversial opinions! Anything, even if it’s just pineapple on pizza.
Anything that is heavily debated on, tell us what you think!
#1
In my opinion, pugs and bulldogs are ugly as hell. Especially when compared to other dogs. Their face is smushed! How can any human find that cute is something I will never understand.
#2
Majority of religion is/are scam
#3
Women slapping men across the face in movies and TV shows, its not ok.
#4
I don’t get why people worship Beyoncé.
#5
From one parent to another – Children are not pawns for their parents. You put them at risk every time you use them on social media. Also, children will treat their parents (and others) the way they have been treated. If you want a respectful child then you need to treat them with respect. If you let them do whatever they want then you are raising the next generation of Karens. So sad.
#6
‘Bouta call out all the homophobes on here….It’s ok to be a part of the lgbtq+ community, it’s ok to be confused about your place in the lgbtq+ community, it’s completely valid to identify as Bi or Pan etc. (you do not need to ‘pick one’), transgender people are valid, being non-binary is valid. Every person deserves to be loved and treated human regardless of their sexuality or gender.
#7
We need to stop breeding, it’s the only way this planet will survive. there, I’ve said it.
#8
If there is a minimum age to hold office (higher than the age of majority), there should also be a maximum age.
#9
as offsprings who have no choice but to exist in this world, you owe nothing to your parents
#10
I have a disease that will kill me in a few years. Between now and then my mind will stay intact but my body will lose all ability to even eat or breathe on my own. My friends and family want me to stick it out so they can have me in their lives. But many have ghosted me because they are afraid I’ll end my life, which has been full and beautiful, before I choke to death or can’t suck air into my lungs. They say that would be selfish. I think they’re being selfish.
#11
Phew , Ok. Ima say it ! PARENTS NEED TO ACCEPT THE FACT THAT THEY CAN BE WRONG ! JUST BECAUSE THEY ARE ADULTS , DOESN’T MEAN THEY ARE RIGHT. WHEN THEY HIT ME WITH THE ” WE HAVE SEEN THE WORLD MORE THAN YOU ” , I JUST THINK THAT THE WORLD THEY SAW IS NOW NO MORE !! NOW , WOMEN FIGHT , EVERYONE GETS THE RIGHT TO VOTE AMD SHARE THEIR OPINIONS , EVEN KIDS !
According to our parents:
If you’re under 18 , you can’t have ur opinion.
It is disrespectful if you stop them from disrespecting you.
They pay for you , They are your God ! Dude ! It was your descision to do a baby ! Its not my fault
Also , My parents still think its the girl’s fault if she is raped , Harrased or disrespected.
#12
Personal traumas, dietary restrictions (eg vegan etc), or sexuality, etc should not be the the entire basis for your personality. It makes you a 1 dimensional character.
#13
Everything in this universe can be classified as a potato, or not a potato.
#14
Teenagers with opinions aren’t moody, sexuality is not a “choice” or phase, and being vegetarian or dieting doesn’t give you superiority over the kid next to you eating Cheetos.
Also gummy fruit snacks are completely bussin as a snack and shouldn’t be reserved for kids.
#15
I might be drawn and quartered for this, but here it is. The 1995 Pride and Prejudice with Collin Firth and Jennifer Ehle is the best version and no one can change my mind.
#16
Social media is likely the biggest contributor to mental health problems in the US(can’t speak for other countries) by a large margin, and it should be regulated much more strictly.
#17
That people found guilty of rape, murder or child molestation should be left alone for 15 minutes in a locked room with the victim’s family. The family could either choose to forgive and move on or beat the ever lovin’ tar out of the offender.
I also believe that plea bargaining needs to be taken off the table in most cases…especially as it relates to violent crimes.
I do believe that there should be more programs in prison like the ones in Louisiana that take rescued dogs and send them to the prison to be trained by inmates. Some of those dogs are well trained enough to become service dogs. It gives the dog another chance and gives a prisoner the means to care about someone else and motivations to do better while incarcerated.
#18
Family channels on youtube should be banned.
They’re just so wrong on so many levels.
#19
Cereal in milk is not a soup. It is a grain salad with too much dressing.
#20
I think Southern Baptist Christian is a terrible branch of religion. I am a Christian and sadly I have been a SBC. That’s where you find all the fake Christians that make all of us look bad.
#21
Dress codes are wrong. Ladies, dont show up in a swim suit. Just be reasonable. Teach people not to be perverts, and explain why its wrong. Dont tell us to cover up.
#22
If there really is such a thing as a “soul” that exists beyond the human body, then you already know what death will be like. Too bad you can’t remember it. Heaven and Hell are such bullshit concepts because they both consist of eternal imprisonment. How is that something to look forward to, either way?
#23
There should be an upper age limit on voting in federal elections as well as term limits on congress. My grandma refused to vote (in federal elections) after 70 stating that she shouldn’t be responsible for what happens in 10 or 20 years, it should be up to the younger generation. Voting in the USA should be compulsory and fined if you don’t vote.
#24
America movie ratings are weird I mean we can show the most violent gore filled scenes but consensual sex is something people get all upset about and complain about
#25
You shouldn’t verbally attack people who disagree with you. Democracy is about having the freedom to believe what they want and express those beliefs. A lot of people are claiming to be pushing for equal rights and freedom of voice, but those same people shame and suppress those that disagree with them.
There’s also a difference between hating and disagreeing. For example, say I didn’t agree with the LGBTQ+ community. But these are thoughts and feelings I kept to myself. I have Gay and Trans friends that I treat the same way I would treat my other friends. They wouldn’t even expect I felt like this unless I told them. If I still love the people in the LGBTQ+ Community like I would anyone else, do I really deserve to be talked to like I’m a horrible, evil person? If I actively discriminated against them, that’s one thing, but just not liking one of a person’s traits is not a crime.
Even so, YOU CAN’T FIGHT HATE WITH HATE! The only way to fight hate is with love. Turning against each other only makes the animosity grow. We need to come together and accept our differences and work to make the world a better place.
#26
Paper straws are awful and have a tiny positive impact. Plastic straws make up less than .025%. They are pretty much entirely a marketing gimmick.
#27
I’m pro-GMO. There’s no proof that they’re bad for us. We’ve been modifying our crops since humans began farming through cross breeding and splicing and selective planting etc
#28
The adoption system should be designed to make adoption more or less the same cost and difficulty as the other, more common way of adding a child to a family. (Right now it’s
harder.)
#29
Euthanasia should be legal everywhere
#30
The more people post their everyday life on Facebook the more I see them as people with low self esteem pathetically hungry for praise.
#31
Being offended by something/someone does not make you right.
#32
The entire administration staff of Youtube is monkeys and Homer Simpson with a broom.
#33
Farts are not funny.
#34
Bikers and drivers should never drive on the same road. Bikers are too vulnerable compared to people in cars, and drivers hate them. There should be bike lanes, and some streets should be reserved for bikes.
#35
Just because you are LGBTQ (etc, etc, etc) does not make you a good person. It does not make you a bad person, either.
#36
Lee Harvey Oswald didn’t act alone.
#37
All right, I know I might get backlashed for this, but here we go..
I think that the BLM movement has gone too far. I’m not saying this because I’m racist white trash, I’m saying this because they’re rioting and burning buildings without any consequences as well as removing the memories of the people who shaped our country.
Also, the fact that we have to mention race in news stories?? Like if a WHITE man kills a WHITE man, that doesn’t get mentioned. But if a WHITE man kills a BLACK man it’s racist. Racism is not always a factor in this type of stuff, and there are other motives.
Finally, everything is offensive nowadays. I mean, they’ll label anything you say that they don’t like as something or the other and they’ll get all their friends and bash you for it. I just think that it’s stupid..
Whew! That got a lot odd my chest..
#38
Cigarettes should be classed as illegal drugs
#39
That ant-vaccers should be rounded up in a landlocked, walled-off “Escape From New York”-style reservation carved out of Tennessee, Kentucky, and a few other Midwest/Southeast states. The delusions of the few should no longer be at the expense of the many.
#40
Harry Potter is overrated. There. I said it.
#41
There’s a difference between “owning something” and making it your entire personality.
#42
Fortnite is a good enough game the community (as always) is the problem
#43
We should globally let kids and young adults learn foreign languages and politics of different countries and then let them choose their citizenship when they are, let’s say, 20. Until then – they’d have no country of origin but full access to medical care, schooling etc. Countries would start to actually develop and take care about citizens as they would want to have more hands to work.
#44
Though it wasn’t intended as such originally, “Karen” is now being used as a sexist slur. Also, many straight white men are now making negative statements about “white women” using “white” as a cover for their misogyny. They’re actually referring to all women, but they know they can’t get away with saying that.
#45
People need to leave people with neutral angry faces alone. Please, I’m not mad. I’m daydreaming and you’re not in it
#46
As a midwife and psychologist I need to add: Beeing not happy and grateful 24/7 after giving birth is normal! Doubting your decision to have a baby is normal. Crying and to bewail the lost of independence is normal!
Not talking about life-event stress is unhealthy! To admit that it is hard sometimes is okay! Being an okay-mom is enough!
#47
didn’t think “women are not just walking incubators” would be a controversial opinion in western civilization in 21st century but apparently it still is
#48
That all white people are racist, stupid Karen’s. That doesn’t apply to everyone. Just because someone is white does not mean they didn’t work hard to be where they are now. Saying white people are racist is being racist.
#49
the bored panda community relies too much on puns
#50
Talking to strangers is theraputic (of course only do it at daytime where others are around)
#51
People over the age of 65 should not be able to drive without regular tests.
#52
Woodlice/pillbugs are cute 😂 i have a giant plush one and my mum hates it and says it look like a giant nit lol
#53
– Classes on Parenting and Birth Control should be mandatory to receive a H.S. diploma in every state, with refresher classes required of men and women at age 30.
#54
Avocados don’t actually taste good on bread. I’m fine with guac, because of the seasoning, but on plain bread? That is a sacrifice I will not make
#55
People should be chemically sterilized at birth an not allowed to have children until the have proven that they can care for them emotionally and financially.
#56
Ok, um, I have to say it. Thanos was right…
#57
Cigarettes kill you so don’t start smoking them
#58
Donkeys are cuter than horses.
#59
Tolerance does not equal celebration. The very definition of tolerance is that you tolerate someone’s actions, existence, whatever, even though you don’t agree with it. Currently it’s being used to say “if you don’t agree with me and celebrate the fact that I exist and do the stuff I do, clearly you’re hateful and a terrible person.” That’s not tolerance, you’re asking for celebration. Which is all well and good, but I don’t think celebration should be required. People are all entitled to their own opinion, and if my opinion is that, say, orange is a terrible color and people who think orange is awesome are wrong, I’m allowed to believe that. Now, I don’t think people should be allowed to go and scream at people wearing orange and call them names or anything, but just saying that people who think orange is awesome are wrong isn’t hateful, it’s just an opinion. My opinion isn’t hurting anyone. Disagreement is not the same as animosity. I just think that people shouldn’t think that “tolerance” means “complete acceptance and praise”, it means “I agree that you’re entitled to your opinion, even though I think it’s wrong. I can coexist with you without agreeing with you.” People always say that Christians are “intolerant” because the Bible says that homosexual acts are sinful. But that’s not intolerance, that’s an opinion. Now sure, calling homosexual people slurs and refusing to associate with them would be intolerance, but simply believing that they’re wrong and stating that fact isn’t. The Bible actually teaches tolerance (“love your neighbor as yourself”, “love your enemies and pray for them”, “do unto others what you would have them do unto you”, any of that ring a bell?), however it does not say that we have to agree with everything everyone does.
#60
I think biggis dickus is unfairly made fun of. You shouldn’t make fun of someone because of their terrible name/ speech impediment.
#61
Being pro-choice when it comes to suicide, though it is not a position I personally agree with, is not that outrageous. People who believe this see it as a natural extension of bodily autonomy.
#62
Vote counts (likes, dislikes, upvotes, downvotes, etc.) on social media comments should not be visible immediately. Due to the bandwagon effect, when the vote count is public, the first person to vote on a comment has a disproportionate amount of influence.
#63
Having almost completely open borders makes sense, and if individual citizens are willing to sponsor immigrants, there is no reason for the government not to allow it.
#64
Copyright enforcement has gone too far to the point where people are afraid to create original art because it might be coincidentally similar to something and get them sued.
#65
Alex Jones is not a performance actor. Not an opinion but fact: I’m his ex-wife, and 1) he’s not acting, 2) he’s admitted in sworn testimony he’s not. Alex’s counsel lied in court when they said this to Obstruct Justice & keep evidence of Alex drunk, raging and high out of the custody suit he filed. This false argument has protected Alex for years while he sued me over & over so my kids were immersed & isolated in cultic Infowars with a father who suffers from alcohol abuse. He’s not funny, this fraud was used to harm my kids & protect him all the way up to the Capitol steps on January 6th. Attorneys’ obstruction should lead to their indictment.See my feed on Twitter @RealKellyJones
#66
There is usually no difference between opposing groups except their labels.
Left/Right wing: Both have extreme opinions against people that don’t share their views and consider any means necessary to archive their goals
Bigots/SJWs: Both make use of racism to boost their messages, both use minorities to their advantage and call people that disagree with them names.
Overall there is too much hypocrisy in every group. Like “Friday for Future” leaving behind tons of plastic waste after demonstrations or groups claiming to “defend the democracy” while completely disregarding votings (January 6th in the USA, State elections 2020 in Thuringia, Germany)
#67
If we are to survive as a species we need to get off this planet and unfortunately the extremely rich and their slaves are the only ones who will make it. COVID has taught me that as a species, we can’t even wear a single piece of clothing, use free health care, or stay inside for 6 weeks to keep our neighbors from dying. Its a matter of time before climate change causes a global famine when drought wipes out all the crops in Asia and North America at the same time, Karen Sixpack isn’t going to sacrifice an apple for an 11 year old kid to survive so they will both die from hunger.
#68
Once any organization or movement (however noble it starts out as) gets a large standing on social media it becomes a watered down joke shortly thereafter by fake activists just virtue signaling or using it for clout. It really destroys so many important things its sickening.
#69
I don’t believe in “good” and “evil.” I think most people lean on these ideas as a way to simplify the complexities and challenges of the real world i.e. it’s convenient to just say Bezos is Satan incarnate, rather than learn his upbringing and how his brain works against the backdrop of an endlessly competitive system that will inevitably have someone at the top. Worst of all, we might then have to accept that we share many traits with him, and he’s just better and luckier in the right ways.
We all run on our own blend of motivations and I think discussing these openly and evenly with a goal to understand is the only path to any kind of harmony. In other words, I believe common ground has to be built, not merely found.
#70
Some cultures are *in fact* morally superior to others.
#71
Mental health issues should not be stigmatized. I can’t talk freely about my mental health illnesses without being stigmatized, or outright ostracized. I’ve even lost friends once one diagnosis came out. And sometimes, I hate to say this as we are Christian, but often Christians are the worst culprits when it comes to being judgmental over mental health problems.
#72
– Every citizen, regardless of gender, must be required to give one year of service to their country after reaching 18 or graduating H.S. They can choose to serve either in the military or as assistants in schools and health care facilities, the national parks system, Housing & Urban Development or Maintenance of the Interstate Highways. The only exception to giving service would be mental or physical incapability.
#73
Not all Nazis were terrible people. I know that sounds super bad, given how terrible the actions of the Nazi party were, but hear me out. Everyone always uses Nazis as examples of unforgivably terrible people, but often the lower level party members were only in the party under threat of death. Hitler and his upper level cronies were terrible, their actions were unspeakably evil, I definitely agree with that. But there actually have been reports of people in the lower levels actively trying to destroy the party from the inside (unsuccessfully). And for many of them, it was either join the party or die, and joining the party seemed like the better option at the time. Also, think about the youth programs. These kids have been brought up as “future comrades”, their whole life or whole schooling has been focused on Nazi ideology, that’s really all they know. It’s not entirely their fault. If you had been taught for as long as you could remember that some people weren’t people and were enemies to be killed, and you were never told anything different, ever, don’t you think you might have started to believe it? It’s the same with many cults, the people who were convinced to join weren’t at fault for the actions of the leaders. Islamic extremists too, yes, blowing up buildings and killing tons of people is very bad from most people’s perspective, but often that’s all they know. Young kids are very impressible, what they’re taught is what they believe. Just because someone is associated with a group that did something terrible doesn’t mean the individual person is evil.
#74
A lot of people are confusing personality with mental illness. strange behaviors, social , cultural differences vary from different areas and environments.
it would be more convenient for professionals and to people themselves that ” that is wrong with them” is just a part of their personality, and correcting these traits takes harder to correct then just taking a pill.
#75
Anosmia is a serious COVID-19 symptom. If someone doesn’t have any life threatening symptoms but loses their sense of smell, they still didn’t have a mild case because their quality of life can be severely affected.
#76
Modern medicine defeated the natural selection and that’s why people get dumber and dumber, some suffer their whole life because of terrible illness and they even pass their genes to next generation. That will destroy humankind…
#77
It is disturbing to me how often I hear people being told (usually by advertisers and politicians) that they “deserve” whatever it is. The people saying that have no way of knowing whether the people they’re talking to “deserve” it or not. It’s not good to keep repeating the lie that people “deserve” things instead of having to earn them. These liars should also quit telling people that there is “free” stuff. Nothing is free. Someone has to pay for it in one way or another.
#78
If I find out that you are religious, believe in horoscopes or homeopathy, I think less of you as a person.
#79
Technological advancement makes dumber.
#80
Alanis Morissette’s song ‘Ironic’ was indeed a fine description of irony. It’s just that people have a very narrow concept of irony and expect the individual vignettes to convey a sense of the worst thing happening and the least opportune time (poetic irony), and most don’t. But there is another kind of irony, Cosmic Irony – that sense that your life is a joke that god is having at your expense. That’s what the song is about. Things are ‘a little too ironic’ for it to be anything but god toying with you.
#81
Let’s stop making fun of flat-earthers/anti-vaxxers/racists, etc. They don’t know that they’re wrong, and just because they don’t know/don’t listen to science/decide to hate people for no reason, doesn’t mean that you should trash talk them. Just ignore it, hopefully they’ll realize the idiocy or die of covid or something. If they hate you because of something you can’t , why are you hating them because they’re dumb?
#82
From the United States here, I want to get rid of celebrating the Fourth of July, it is very confusing who works, who is off, what days, some get three, four and five day holidays when it is midweek.
Congress changed multiple other holidays to make them Monday holidays, change our Independence day to the first Friday in July. The Declaration, from what I understand, was signed over a 9 day period, and the Fourth was chosen as a middle ground, as it were.
We could stay up late celebrating on Friday night, then have two more days to clean up, while always having three days off in a row.
#83
50% of humanity are aholes
Never never never judge someone on their opinions or beliefs
Don’t feel sorry for people with mental health problems, help them get through it
Grammarly is a scam, premium stuff is used in the adverts, they don’t tell you, you have to pay money for premium but ‘Grammarly is free’. ALSO, I HAVE GRAMMARLY WHICH IS HOW I KNOW THIS. It f*cking autocorrected from grammarly to Grammarly
#84
That people should be tested for voting and getting kids.
Idiocracy is a documentary.
#85
Politics Suck!!!!
#86
I can be tired too. Just because I’m a teen doesn’t mean I’m not tired, depressed, and stressed. I work 3 jobs, go to high school, and I have to hide my sexuality from my family. Can’t I sleep in past 7?
#87
Pineapple on pizza rocks.
Fight me.
#88
The school system is broken and we need to reform it immediately. most kids barley get the healthy amount of sleep they need every day and work multiple jobs and have after school acivities and they do this for almost 200 days straight with very small breaks ranging from 1 day to a week maximum. During thoe breaks we are given work to do aswell. teens need a break. Our developing minds are being halted by the amount of stress and anxiety that our daily lives bring us.
#89
Something doesn’t have to line up with your personal beliefs/lifestyle/opinions for you to support/respect it.
If something isn’t actively hurting anybody let it be.
#90
strict parents have children who are compulsive liars. I lie in pretty much any situation where I panic as my mother and father are strict.
.
#91
Raising minimum wage doesn’t help the economic disparity, especially when the prices also go up.
#92
Carole Baskin didn’t do it…..
#93
Die Hard is NOT a “Christmas movie”.
#94
– Every citizen of the United States should be required to vote every year. The ballot should include an option indicating that the voter does not approve of any particular candidates.
#95
– Everyone living in the United States is provided with full healthcare (including medication), similar to the Medicare system.
#96
Glamorizing being overweight doesn’t make sense, but it is not at all comparable to glamorizing being underweight. People generally don’t become overweight on purpose the way they try to look like underweight models. Eating disorders that can lead to a higher body weight exist, but they are not “reverse anorexia,” and the compulsive behavior is not an attempt to gain weight.
#97
The Jim Carrey version of The Grinch is the best one.
#98
RANCH 👏 DOES 👏 NOT 👏 BELONG 👏 ON 👏 PIZZA!
#99
s summer better than winter? Summer is warm and nice.
Is spring better than fall? Spring is when the flowers grow.
Is going out better than staying home? No. Stay safe.
What’s the right way to pronounce GIF? It’s not peanut butter. It is G-i-f. It makes a g sound
Which came first? The chicken or the egg? The chicken could have been some sort of genetic mutation from the Coelurosauria family.
Should toilet paper hang over or under the roll? Side ways.
Are morning people more productive than night people? No. They are tired and grumpy. Night people cry while working and Peggy Drexler, a research psychologist, suggests crying at work could help you to air the issue.
Are blondes really not as smart as brunettes or redheads? Heck no! It may just be the stereotypes that make them seem dumb. I am blonde and I have straight A’s.
Is being Instagram famous better than being TikTok famous? Does it matter?
Is the American accent better than the British accent? Heck no. British sounds so nice and classy.
Are introverts too quiet or extroverts too loud? Extroverts are way to loud
#100
IMHO, this has been one of the most fascinating questions ever posed on Pandas!! The answers and replies would make for a great demographic study (except that we post pretty much anonymously)…..
#101
There is no such thing as ‘Vaccine Hesitancy’ any more. It’s been over a year and there has been plenty of time for people to check out the peer reviewed research on the vaccine programme. Those who are left simply won’t be vaccinated and are antivaxxers..
#102
That Travis Scott is guilty of inciting the crowd and should be banned from live performance for the remainder of his life. Or at the very least limited to small occupancy venues and pay for an extra police presence.
#103
Free speech must have its limits. Hate, intolerance and *deliberate* desinformation should not be allowed to exist without consequences. People often fail to realize that freedom of speech is not freedom of consequence. Allow intolerance to flourish and it will get into positions of power, destroying the tolerant society that let it exist in the first place.
#104
People who are “concerned” for my health because I’m plus size, be it family or friend whatever…. Just leave me alone. I’m not an idiot. I know health risks. I study biology for God’s sake. Just stop saying that you are worried for me. I don’t need that many people to worry about me. Let me be. I can make my own decisions.
#105
I honestly don’t think furries are that bad. I mean, sure it’s a little strange but just let people do what they want.
#106
If women are allowed to wear trousers men should be allowed to wear skirts and dresses. It’s about time we demolished gender norms! :)
#107
Wealth should not be inherited.
#108
Sometimes mothers are not always the best parent
#109
RWBY was a good show after volume 3.
#110
For the sake of this planet, the human population needs to be reduced about 90%. Nature is trying to get this done, but here we are wearing masks and getting vaccinated. At least maybe we’ll be better off without the stupid people who refuse such things.
#111
B.F.B Post-Split was the best season of Battle For Dream Island (B.F.D.I)
#112
This is for LGBTQ+ people only and weirdly specific. Just a small thing about terminology. “Multisexual umbrella” makes more sense than “bisexual umbrella.” Obviously use any label you want. But multisexual is just liking multiple genders, which encompasses a lot of sexualities. Bi makes more sense as a label for liking specifically two genders, and being under the multisexual umbrella. Again use any label you want, this is just what makes sense to me.
#113
Every person 21 or older has the right to choose if they want to end their life. Those under 21 have the right to petition the court.
#114
I think cereal with water isn’t half bad
#115
Correcting someone’s grammar or spelling online dosen’t make you look smart.
#116
religion sucks especially when it causes discrimination against things you can’t control
#117
My parents always act like i owe them. As if I owe them because they made me, but it pisses me off so much! I did not choose to be here THEY chose for me to be here. So THEY owe ME a life worth being here for!
Btw feel free to call my parents a holes in the comments :)
#118
oogie boogie or Jack skeleton?
#119
That Doritos aren’t even that good! What is all this hype for a tortilla chip with why to heavy seasoning?
#120
Just because white people don’t suffer from racism/ men don’t suffer from sexism structurally, does not mean there i s no racism/sexism against them. I solely means it causes less damage, but it most likely will, if you just change the structure and not the ideology.
#121
Also, please clarify what is the basis for comments and replies being censored (as in, “This answer is hidden. Click here to view.” WHY are they being hidden? I can’t find a uniting criterion at all. Please clarify, Panda Staff.
#122
I tend to agree with this guy on this YouTube short
https://youtube.com/shorts/KY7dASF-Txw?feature=share
#123
Debt is a scam. Your credit score is f*****g irrelevant. Buy only what you have cash for and you won’t spend d your whole life paying things off.
#124
That there’s a D in fridge but not refrigerator😒
#125
ATTENTION ALL PARENTS. Sure, restrict your kids technology time, but don’t restrict their social time, online or otherwise.
#126
We should get rid of all languages except English, as globalization makes it necessary to communicate internationally in a language you know 100%
PS! I am from the very traditional and nationalistic Norway, but still mean this
#127
#128
I think James Corden is cute. When people learn that he’s my celebrity crush… I’ve had someone tell me they lost all their respect for me.
#129
Ananas på pizza? Jo det går men husk pepperoni, sitron pepper og rømme dressing med hvitløk!
Seriøst: alle rasister er svake og feige! Som selv har valgt å være ett offer!!! Regelrett kvalmende mennesker tenker jeg personlig!!
#130
#131
Women are projected as some perpetual victims as some holy cow in this vicious world created by men. Their own role in human violence, since it is more complex, isn’t queried much.
#132
We should give the nuclear codes and bombs to toddlers
#133
Snookie’s transition from party girl to mother is inspiring. If she can get her s**t together anyone can.
#134
Men should be allowed to fight back against females, regardless on the fact that they’re inherently born stronger.
#135
Humans are not smart, I could explain, but go read the Lucifer Principle by Howard Bloom. Not 100% but it’s a start on why.
#136
I think I’ll go with pronatalism. So the antinatalist position articulated by Prof David Benatar is that human life is mostly suffering, so, we should pre-emptively abort all pregnancies. Really! You can google him. “Better to have never been”, his book is called. My position here is the opposite. Humans have the greatest moral value. Some may argue that some animals have greater value, but I doubt it’s sincere. Otherwise they’d be vegans. So, if humans have the greatest moral value, it follows that we should actively try make more humans, as they’re capable of great moral good, and, if morality is additive (more good things = greater good), then we should have more people. The questions obviously arise like (a) unwanted pregnancies and (b) overpopulation and (c) Hitler etc. To (a), it’s a woman’s choice, to (b), just limit people to one kid per family. To (c), yes, you get aberrations, which is why we have Law.
#137
It’s okay to get an IUD for your dog instead of spaying.
#138
Men are becoming irrelevant.
#139
Modern medicine increasing longetivty and survival rates of humans is the primary reason earth won’t be inhabitable in the not to distant future.
#140
That there is no universal morality.
Personally, I don’t even consider this an opinion, as for morality to be universal, it would need to apply to everything imaginable at all times everywhere in the universe (and the other universes too, if the multiverse theory is correct), but people seem to understand this as if there is no morality at all, seem mortified and stop listening.
#141
Here’s another one to think about. Technocommunism and transhumanism. If human life is improved by technology, and, if we agree that fiat currencies are fake, and, if we acknowledge that there are no financial fundamentals underpinning cryptocurrencies, it follows that (a) commerce and capitalism is fake, and, if technology improves human lives e.g. with superpowers like knowing everything, then (b) we should implement a communist system using cryptocurrencies in which everyone has what they need (c) provided by robots, automation, etc., and (d) we should allow people limited enhancements to their biology to make their lives better, but (e) not at the cost of others or to make them superior to others. Short summary. Discuss below.
#142
woke people are killing America
#143
I think there should be porn sites for under 18 people. restricted to only under 18 people (access by verification system). moderated of course by above 18 people. By forbidding porn to under 18, i think we’re just crafting pervs, and imbalanced dudes
#144
I think an every-man-for-himself type government would work best. people would keep to themselves and stop complaining about taxes cus they work for themselves. Of course, there should be some ground rules like no stealing or murder, buut I think that if everyone spaces out a bit we’ll all be better off.
#145
It’s time I wrote another piece: this time, a more in-depth argument against raising the minimum wage. Please no name-calling.
1: Many people claim that the minimum wage hasn’t kept up with inflation. False. When President Roosevelt first instated a minimum wage in 1938, it was only 25c. This converts to about 5 dollars today. Our 7.50 minimum wage exceeded inflation.
2: Now, basic economics. Supply and demand. What happens when you meddle with supply and demand and instate price controls? Shortages or surpluses. Let’s assume that, at equilibrium, the price of apples is 5$. Then the government comes along and fixes the price at 10$. Who’s unhappy? The consumers, who have to buy an apple at a price too high. They start avoiding buying apples (or a black market forms), and the apple industry gets destroyed. It’s the same thing with wages. Let’s assume John gets paid 10$. The government comes along and forces him to get paid 15$. What happens? Does he get paid more? No, he gets fired, and he is now unemployed. You see, price controls (such as a minimum wage) hurt the very people they’re trying to help.
3: Now, let’s miraculously assume that John doesn’t get fired. What happens? Price inflation! Now, everyone thinks, “Hey, these guys are getting paid more. Let’s just raise prices, since they can afford this stuff anyways!” And, as a result, purchasing power doesn’t change at all.
4: Now, it’s time to debunk that productivity vs wage graph. I’m sure you’ve all seen it, it shows worker productivity as going up but wages as stagnating. This is misleading, mainly due to the fact that they calculated ‘productivity’. Bob hammers 1 nail an hour. However, his boss comes a long and gives him some new equipment, which lets him hammer 5 nails an hour. Why isn’t he getting a pay raise? He used to hammer one nail, now he hammers 5 nails! It’s because he’s not doing any extra work. It’s the fancy equipment that is doing the work, NOT him. This is the case nationwide: there is a growing amount of automation and new innovation making workers seem more ‘productive’, when in reality, they’re not the ones doing that work.
5: Chicago raised minimum wages, and unemployment rose. Their unemployment rate rose 1 percent, even as national unemployment fell .5%.
6: Don’t pretend that the entire country is slaving away working the minimum wage. This is far from true. In 2009, 5% of people worked the minimum wage. Now, only 1 percent of workers work the minimum wage. Few people are working the minimum wage than you think. People making at or below the minimum wage is 2.3 percent of all hourly-paid workers. This is information from the BLS, by the way.
These are mainly why I oppose raising the minimum wage. Again, civil discussion is welcome. I used statistics here, so don’t hesitate to ask for a source.
#146
Kate McKinnon isn’t the least bit funny. She is trying to out-Molly, out-Kristen and out-Maya some of the funniest women to be on SNL. She’s over the top and tries to chew up the scenery. She’s. Just. Not. Funny.
#147
Getting a COVID vaccine should be a choice.
#148
Organized, declared war is the best solution to over-population. Far better than Famine, drought, disease, or deadly rioting. Rather die on a battlefield, armed to fight back, with a chance to live, knowing my family is safe, then watching us all take our chance starving to death, in a hospital, or worse in random unorganized violence.
#149
Jesus Christ loves us… A relationship with Him is not imaginary, when you acknowledge Him and spend time with Him in prayer, He transforms your life… He puts an end to depression, confusion and shame.
#150
Alright.. I’m gonna get shredded for this.. but…. the Biden Administration is a joke and a bunch of BS. Lets go Brandon!! #FJB
#151
Oh, I’ve got a few and I’m going to be freaking destroyed, but let’s go!
1) severe obesity is not beautiful. It is a serious problem, and people shouldn’t be told they’re beautiful just the way they are just to make them feel better.
2) There is nothing wrong with looks being a main part of how you choose a mate. After all, that’s almost always what gets your attention in the first place. Most of the animal kingdom does it that way and for the most part, they’re fine if you ignore how humans have messed them up.
3) Trump didn’t do anything terrible. Did he make some bad choices, sure, everyone that’s president does. But he didn’t do anything horrible terrible.
