18 Beauty Products That’ll Make You Appear Well-Rested (No Matter How Tired You Feel)

Do you resonate with sleep-deprived zombies and midnight oil burners? Are you tired of looking like you’ve been on a three-day bender when all you’ve done is binge-watch your favorite show until 2 AM? Well, put down that fourth cup of coffee and perk up those tired peepers, because we’ve got 18 beauty products that’ll have you looking fresh as a daisy, even if you feel like wilted lettuce.
From eye creams that’ll make your dark circles disappear faster than your last paycheck to concealers so powerful they could probably hide the fact that you’re actually three raccoons in a trench coat, these products are about to become your secret weapons in the war against exhaustion. Say goodbye to “You look tired” comments and hello to “Wow, you’re glowing!” compliments. Who needs eight hours of sleep when you’ve got these miracle workers in your arsenal?
#1 Dark Circles And Puffiness Got You Down? Cucumber Eye Pads Will Restore You To Factory Settings
Review: “I use them when my eyes feel tired. Keep them in the refrigerator and put the cold pads over your eyes and lie down for 20 minutes. Feel better and helps with puffiness.” – Donna
#2 Sweet Dreams Of Hydration Are Made Of This: Laneige Water Sleeping Mask
Review: “This is a fabulous light weight effective moisturizing sleep mask. I have problem skin where many other products irritate my skin or cause acne. But this has turned out to be a great product for me. My skin is moisturized, clear, feels & looks good when I wake up. My skin glows & looks refreshed!” – RFM
#3 Fine Lines And Wrinkles Got You Stuck In Neutral? Anti Aging And Hydrating Night Eye Cream Gives You The Reboot You Need
Review: “I’ve been using the Baebody Eye Gel for some days now, and I’m quite satisfied. It feels gentle on my skin and provides good hydration for my eyelids. I’ve noticed some improvement in puffiness and dark circles. The lightweight formula absorbs quickly, making it easy to use both morning and night. Overall, it’s a solid eye cream.” – Camila Velez
#4 Brighten Up Your Complexion With The Illuminating Powers Of Vitamin C Anti Aging Facial Serum
Review: “This is my second bottle actually! I’ve been using the TruSkin Vitamin C Serum for a few weeks now, and the results are impressive! My skin feels brighter, smoother, and more even-toned. The serum is lightweight, absorbs quickly, and doesn’t leave a sticky residue. It’s been great for my morning routine under sunscreen and makeup.” – Gopu
#5 Let Your Skin Slumber In Luxurious Repair With The Soothing, Long-Lasting Nourishment Of CeraVe Skin Renewing Night Cream
Review: “It’s fantastic; not sticky and sinks into my skin. I can actually See my fine lines have a softer appearance. Since it is a heavy cream, it will be especially helpful as I live in the Northernmost part of the US, where we have icy winds & extreme cold temps amnd having this on my face will protect my skin from becoming chapped and irritated! Love it!” – suzanne l.
#6 When Burning The Midnight Oil Is Taking Its Toll, A Cold Compress Face Mask Will Bring You Back To Life
Review: “This is easily one of the best investments we’ve ever made. My wife just had major jaw surgery and this had been an absolute lifesaver! It’s helped both her pain and swelling. It’s very comfortable to wear and stays on well. 10/10 would recommend!” – Tommy S
#7 Get Ready To Wake Up To A Glowing Complexion Courtesy Of Overnight Wrapping Peel Off Facial Mask
Review: “What did I ever do before I wrapped my face in collagen!? Who knows and who CARES. I’m absolutely obsessed now!! I’ve ordered other items from Medicube too — GAME CHANGERS ALL AROUND.” – RubyPiper
#8 Dull Skin? No Thanks! Refresh And Recharge With Cucumber Peel-Off Gel Facial Mask
Review: “Love the scent of the face mask. I love the way it feels on your face. Nice relaxing feel. You can feel it tightening . afterwards your skin feels nice and clean and refreshed.worth the price.it reminds me of the face mask when I bought from Avon many moons ago. I plan on buying again.I feel it does a nice job.love the cooling effect.” – Amazon Customer
#9 Say Goodbye To Puffy Peepers And Hello To Luminous Lids With Beauty Of Joseon Revive Eye Serum
Review: “I didn’t think that anything would help my under eye bags. I was born with them. However, after a few months of using this, I have noticed a huge difference in my coloring and fine lines. If you are on the fence, get it. A tube last me 2 months using it twice a day.” – Kate Fleming
#10 Perk Up Your Pores With The Energizing Powers Of Coffee Bean Oil
Review: “Coffee oil. It’s fantastic for your skin, you’re under eye, above your eye, your neck. Just make sure your skin is clean and damp before you apply it so it absorbs quickly and easily -and sit back and wait- it will be outstanding💃” – Sara McCoy
#11 As You Drift Off To Sleep, A Health-Boosting Army Of Microbes Gets To Work For Your Skin With Prebiotic Overnight Face Cream
Review: “I love this product I will never try another moisturizer for night use! I am 40 with aging skin and come prone. This moisturizer has never made me break out and my skin is always so soft when I wake up. I have used this for over a year now.” – Emily West
#12 Double The Hydration, Double The Radiance: La Roche-Posay Double Repair Face Moisturizer
Review: “This moisturizer is one of the best I have ever tried and easily compares to some of the higher end brands. I was looking for a moisturizer that was super hydrating without being too heavy/overly fragrant and this one knocked my expectations out of the park. This has become part of my daily routine and I’m so happy I found it!” – Paul&Linsey
#13 Orange You Glad You Have Fine Lines To Squash With Pumpkin Enzyme Face Mask
Review: “Last time I went to the aesthetician She gave me a pumpkin facial. My skin felt so refreshed, my wallet felt a bit lighter. So I decided to try this product and wow my skin felt great and my wallet was happy for me. I will be using this regularly and my skin will be happy.” – J Co
#14 Banish Imperfections And Unleash Radiant Confidence With Maybelline Concealer
Review: “I have been repurchasing this concealer for years. It holds up when it’s set, blends like a dream and looks skin-like. I will probably be buying this until the day I day because if I know anything at all, I know this is the concealer I want to be buried with on my face.” – Double L
#15 Get Ready To Wake Up To A Rejuvenated Complexion With 3D Sleep Mask
Review: “Super comfy and doesn’t press on my eyelashes like most other eye masks do. I also like that it has a rubber lining on the strap since it helps it stay in place.” – Joel Myers
#16 Soothe And Soften Your Skin With The Gentle Touch Of Byoma Hydrating Milky Toner
Review: “I got this as a new step in a skin care routine. This milky toner is perfect for hydrating the skin while leaving it with a slight shine that makes your skin look bright and clean! It’s not heavy and absorbs quick! It smells nice too which is a plus because a lot of products these days stink. If you are looking for a new milky toner this is the one to try!!” – Amanda smart
#17 Dampen The Darkness And Brighten Up With The Luxurious Radiance Of 24k Gold Under Eye Patches
Review: “I just LOVE these eye patches and wear them nearly every morning as part of my facial and skin care routine. They work to reduce puffiness and dark circles. My son even uses them! They really feel refreshing and hydrating too.” – Karen S. Simpson
#18 Repair And Revive Your Skin’s Natural Glow With The Nourishing Powers Of EltaMD AM Restore Face Moisturizer
Review: “My husband and I have both been using the AM and PM Elta MD moisturizers and our skin has loved it. I am more dry while he is more oily and both of our skin types have benefited from daily use. My skin is hydrated and more even in skin tone.” – Brooke
