Hey Pandas, What Is Your Biggest Obsession Right Now? (Closed)

I feel like we all have some obsession whether it is a TV show, certain kinds of plush, or book series and I am curious what yours are?
#1
Bored Panda
#2
Plants, as always
#3
Space is my biggest obsession
#4
I would say either the TV show Supergirl, Squishmallows, or the Three Dark Crowns series.
#5
Currently, Final Fantasy XVI for the PS5. It is probably the best FF to come out since IX…
#6
Minecraft and breath of the wild, plus tears of the kingdom
#7
Rock climbing, according to my friends
#8
Heartstopper and my boyfriend. Both are my current obsessions.
#9
Hm has to be haikyuu and demon slayer. I’m slowly getting into steampunk, dark academia and cottagecore:)
#10
Same as always….Music!!!
#11
Undertale, Demon Slayer, Dishonored, and Fallout 4 lol
#12
Me and my sis revisited Apple & Onion, and I must say I don’t know why we left it in the first place. Maybe because of its sudden ending.
Y’all don’t wanna know the person I’m obsessed with, right? The description definitely said share either a tv show, plushies, or a book series.
Oh yeah, back in my day, beanie boos were very popular. I have a large collection of them so, yeah.
#13
Brandon Sanderson’s books, mainly the cosmere.
#14
NOAHFINNCE. i’ve been playing his music on the ukulele and watching his videos and listening to his songs and saving up for merch and obsessing anytime i meet someone who is a fan of him.
#15
The big bang theory
#16
Rupaul’s drag race, never watched an episode until recently. I love it.
#17
analog horror, matpat, jack stauber (https://open.spotify.com/user/31zvtexdi3nknastyfqarpd6raom?si=0AWVQSlZSIqUwh_n_zvwnw), bp
#18
Barbie dolls. Not the $500 ones, just the ones from the 60’s and 70’s. I mostly purchase them from thrift shops, Marketplace, and Ebay. Some are definitely for displaying only, but I crochet, so I like to create a new wardrobe for them. Anyway, I get back the dolls that “disappeared” (were stolen) years ago, plus a few that I didn’t have when I was younger. I would treasure these more than the obscenely expensive ones.
#19
goodr sunnies!
Follow Us