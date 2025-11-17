Hey Pandas, What Is Your Aesthetic? (Closed)

by

I love seeing people’s aesthetics and how it matches their personalities!

#1

✨chaos✨

#2

I call it the “No Aesthetic Aesthetic”. Fr I’m tryna have an aesthetic I just don’t im a complete mess inside out.

#3

chaotic good >:) uhhh graphic tees with video game/music stuff, sweatpants, hoodies, doc martens, i want attention and validation but go the f**k away ✨

#4

Lesbian chic, I’ve been told lol. Oversized boots, tank tops, flannel tees and hair that hasn’t been brushed since 1998.

#5

Middle aged punk goth freak…..
And proud of it!!!

#6

Pride aesthetic, basically it’s anything that has the colours of a pride flag. I’m fabulous.

#7

I don’t have a clothing aesthetic but my room aesthetic is definitely like light retro/nostalgic s**t and a bunch of random stuff, I think that things like bottle caps and shells and wooden carvings are super cool. I definitely have a vibe but idk what I would call it

#8

Uh… idk. recently a lot of people keep assuming I’m goth, so you can base whatever assumptions you make about my fashion choices on that (I’m not goth, but I do look like I could be)

#9

…synthcore-

#10

I have no idea what that word means.

