Hey Pandas, What Is Your Aesthetic? (Closed)

I love seeing people’s aesthetics and how it matches their personalities!
#1
✨chaos✨
#2
I call it the “No Aesthetic Aesthetic”. Fr I’m tryna have an aesthetic I just don’t im a complete mess inside out.
#3
chaotic good >:) uhhh graphic tees with video game/music stuff, sweatpants, hoodies, doc martens, i want attention and validation but go the f**k away ✨
#4
Lesbian chic, I’ve been told lol. Oversized boots, tank tops, flannel tees and hair that hasn’t been brushed since 1998.
#5
Middle aged punk goth freak…..
And proud of it!!!
#6
Pride aesthetic, basically it’s anything that has the colours of a pride flag. I’m fabulous.
#7
I don’t have a clothing aesthetic but my room aesthetic is definitely like light retro/nostalgic s**t and a bunch of random stuff, I think that things like bottle caps and shells and wooden carvings are super cool. I definitely have a vibe but idk what I would call it
#8
Uh… idk. recently a lot of people keep assuming I’m goth, so you can base whatever assumptions you make about my fashion choices on that (I’m not goth, but I do look like I could be)
#9
…synthcore-
#10
I have no idea what that word means.
