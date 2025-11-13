30 Of The Best Responses To #Trashtag Challenge

Hashtags and viral challenges usually represent funny or iconic moments in pop culture, but there is a new viral movement that has taken off whose goal isn’t to entertain – but to help save the planet.

1.3 billion tonnes of household waste is generated per year and only 258 -368 million tons of it ends up in the 50 largest dumpsites, and million tons of it ends up in the ocean, 80% of which comes from mainland waste. Well, the new hashtag #trashtag wants everyone to chip in to chip away at this trash problem. People are challenged to take a before photo of an area that is in need of intense trash clean-up, followed by an after photo of the beautified area.

The hashtag blew up on social media after a reddit user posted a screenshot of someone who had completed the challenge, with the caption: “Here is a new #challenge for all you bored teens. Take a photo of an area that needs some cleaning or maintenance then take a photo after you have done something about it, and post it here.” Scroll down below to see some of the best photos from this environmentally-friendly hashtag and don’t forget to upvote your favs!

#1

#trashtag from Vietnam, youngsters gather voluntarily to clean up the environment and to raise public awareness

Image source: phattvdev

#2

#trashtag seems to be trending. This one’s from Nepal

Image source: kelllvvviiinnn

#3

#trashtag Manila Bay has been considered one of the dirtiest bays across the world. After 11 years, the Supreme Court finally issued a cleanup order which thousands of volunteers joined last January 27, 2019.

Image source: alex_lavigne

#4

Around 500 volunteers helped with the cleanup of 5 million kg of trash from this Mumbai beach.

Image source: rcc_pipes

#5

This should be the new challenge to make the world a better place

Image source: Baxxo25

#6

Just one of the many days cleaning up our local water ways. Featuring Selma Kayak and Large Marge the Garbage Barge

Image source: getyerfix

#7

3 women cleaned up this area together.

Image source: buttsaginton10

#8

Took me a few days, but finally finished!!

Image source: v0y4ge

#9

This is just a work of an hour! #trashtag

Image source: 4tpn

#10

The community in my home town in Mexico got together and cleaned up garbage

Image source: ger__mann

#11

Students from @tetsocollege, Dimapur, accepted the #Trashtag challenge

Image source: east.mojo

#12

My aunt is a 70 year old retired school teacher and she has been making these signs and going around cleaning up our neighborhood in the Bronx for a few months now #Trashtag

Image source: WAYTOOMELO

#13

Took the whole Sunday morning for 10 people. But finally completed the #trashtag challenge

Image source: anksla007

#14

Image source: horses_spb

#15

Along the Potomac River south of Washington, DC. We have to clean up the existing mess, but bottle deposit laws and styrofoam bans would prevent most of it. Contact your local, state, and federal representatives and insist on this.

Image source: RMcNeil2105

#16

People are starting to accept the challenge

Image source: qevoh

#17

There’s an organisation I volunteer at and we basically do cleanups like this in the city. Places that have been forgotten by the local government and make them accessible for the public

Image source: RafayMirza

#18

Love seeing this become a challenge! Keeping the beaches clean here in Florida

Image source: Howells2202

#19

These people went above and beyond #trashtag

Image source: NoKarmaNoFarma

#20

40 Norwegian Folk High School students from Alta spent one week picking trash at a local beach, gathering a total of 12,400kg

Image source: Klokkestarter

#21

We’ve picked up tons from Durban beaches over the years 

Image source: kingluc79

#22

My girlfriend and I doing our part for #trashtag at the beach the other day

Image source: v0y4ge

#23

Decided to pick up trash for my birthday and filled up 4 bags

Image source: daavidcabrera_

#24

We did our first “official” beach clean-up in Belize that past December. Before this I’d say we were classified as “beach(trash)combers”, picking up the odd straw and plastic bottle we saw on our walks. However, for Belize, we travelled there with the intention of dedicating time to picking up any trash we came across on our hikes and beach walks. We even created a social media “clean-up crew” by partnering with other travellers to do a clean-up with us at the same time.

Image source: wellnesstravelled

#25

South Africa

Image source: morfen

#26

Cleaning up floating debris in Jamaica Bay, NY

Image source: getyerfix

#27

Did our part today for #trashtag while offroading in the mountains of California

Image source: Flamewell

#28

Image source: dhth7a

#29

Another #trashtag challenge accepted! Help keep our streets clean

Image source: to112life

#30

We collected all this from our small beach at Kites Cove

Image source: imgur.com

