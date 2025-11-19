Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst School Fail You’ve Had? (Closed)

by

It happens, it happens, but some…are way worse than others.

#1

I submitted a Google Doc of memes instead of my midterm. That didn’t go so well for me.

#2

this was in the fourth grade, I think. me and my two guy friends were joking around and making each other laugh by holding our breath until we turned purple. when it was my turn, I sneezed really hard, and my snot flew everywhere!

#3

I fell off the school bus. I had a 75 pound LL Bean book bag fly over my head and my saxophone went flying also, hitting the pavement like a gunshot. I tripped really hard then somersaulted down the steps (catapulted by the backpack) and had on a uniform skirt so my underwear was shown to a full school bus of high school and elementary kids and an entire highway of cars. Everyone stared. My sisters ran ahead like we were not related. I did not blame them. Most humiliating moment of my life.

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
We Raised Two Ducks For A Month And Here Are My Daughter’s Adventures With These Little Fellows (16 Pics)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
How Much Money Do Survivor Contestants Get?
3 min read
Apr, 1, 2019
One Piece Cast And Character Guide: Who Stars In The Live Action Adaptation
3 min read
Sep, 10, 2023
BoJack Horseman
BoJack Horseman Season 2 Episode 3 Review: “Still Broken”
3 min read
Jul, 23, 2015
Hey Pandas, What’s The Most Bizarre Interaction You’ve Ever Had With A Stranger? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Disappointed Tourists Explain Why They’ll Never Visit These 30 Countries Again
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.