Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst School Fail You’ve Had? (Closed)

It happens, it happens, but some…are way worse than others.
#1
I submitted a Google Doc of memes instead of my midterm. That didn’t go so well for me.
#2
this was in the fourth grade, I think. me and my two guy friends were joking around and making each other laugh by holding our breath until we turned purple. when it was my turn, I sneezed really hard, and my snot flew everywhere!
#3
I fell off the school bus. I had a 75 pound LL Bean book bag fly over my head and my saxophone went flying also, hitting the pavement like a gunshot. I tripped really hard then somersaulted down the steps (catapulted by the backpack) and had on a uniform skirt so my underwear was shown to a full school bus of high school and elementary kids and an entire highway of cars. Everyone stared. My sisters ran ahead like we were not related. I did not blame them. Most humiliating moment of my life.
Follow Us