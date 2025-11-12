Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

by

Robbin Gregorio is a talented illustrator and designer from the Philippines who just made the painful waiting for the last season of Game of Thrones a little bit easier.

Using his amazing skills, he created a series of detailed paper cutouts featuring some of our beloved Games of Thrones characters. Many different layers, various textures, intricate brushes of paint, and incredible attention to details make the final result totally awesome, so scroll down to explore it for yourself!

More info: Instagram

#1 Olenna Tyrell

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#2 Ser Sandor ‘The Hound’ Clegane

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#3 Tyrion Lannister

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#4 Sansa Stark

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#5 Samwell Tarly

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#6 Petyr ‘Littlefinger’ Baelish

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#7 Tormund Giantsbane

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#8 Margaery Tyrell

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#9 Cersei Lannister

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

#10 Jaime Lannister

Artist Hand-Cuts Game Of Thrones Characters Out Of Paper And The Details Are Incredible

Image source: Robbin Gregorio

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Two Foxes Meet Together
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Everyone Is Freaking Out Over This Person Who Dressed Up At The New York Comic Con And You Have To See Why
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
50 Of The Best Star Wars Memes Ever 
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Captured The Progression Of Giving Hope To A Ukrainian Orphan
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Pablo’s Submarines: Sneak Peek at Finding Escobar’s Millions 105
3 min read
Dec, 1, 2017
We Know You Want the Recipe for “Porg Chops”
3 min read
Jan, 26, 2018
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.