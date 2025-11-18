“Close Your Legs”: Woman Exposing Infuriating Manspreading On Her 1-Hour Flight Sparks Outrage

A woman was the victim of some serious manspreading. Sandwiched between two ill-mannered men, Erin Rempel, the woman in question, had to endure a one-hour flight imprisoned in the middle seat of a plane. Taking to her TikTok page on August 10, Erin shared a now-viral video exposing the incident.
In the video, which has since amassed over 17 million views, Erin filmed her legs crammed up and totally trapped in her seat, while the two other passengers sitting on each side of her were comfortably “manspreading.”
Manspreading is a term used to describe a man sitting with his legs spread wide apart in public, taking up too much space and intruding on others. It’s often used in reference to men sitting on public transport, such as buses or trains.
Erin wrote over the infuriating clip: “female rage,” in reference to a trend on TikTok used to express the uninhibited anger of women and to challenge gendered stereotypes about women’s emotions.
The phrase “female rage” is often used to describe how women express anger in pop culture, such as in music or movies.
Moreover, the trend has become a way for women to share their experiences and sympathize with one another.
The situation was undoubtedly uncomfortable, both mentally and physically, for Erin, who works as a model and measures 184 cm (6′ 0½”), according to her agency’s profile.
She echoed her distress in the caption, writing: “Why would anyone EVER need that much room??? I tried to get him to move but he wouldn’t.”
While some men attempted to excuse the abhorrent behavior, the vast majority of people came in support of Erin, as a TikTok user commented: “Man spread back with confidence girl.”
A person wrote: “It’s on purpose, probably to feel you up too. They do it cause you let them, you gotta speak up or they’ll take advantage.”
Image credits: erinrempel
“Grab his bawls and twist,” a netizen quipped.
“As a man, it’s just more comfortable to sit like that,” a viewer attempted to argue. However, cybernauts quickly countered, as someone replied: “Your n*ts ain’t that fat. Close your f*****g legs.”
A woman shared her own experience: “Once when I was on a train I saw a man manspreading so much that he took up two whole seats.”
A separate individual chimed in: “‘Accidentally’ drop something really hot on their lap like coffee.”
On August 19, Erin shared an update on TikTok, clarifying that she didn’t want to “cause a scene” and that her lack of reaction further stemmed from a fear of being followed home by one of the offenders.
“Everybody telling me to react to a certain way or whatever,” the TikTok said. “Imagine you never know who these people are.”
She continued: “You never know that they could follow me home after I get off my flight, follow me. You don’t know.
“Like, it’s a crazy world out here and I was on a flight for an hour. I’m not gonna cause a scene over that and risk that.”
The model added: “I don’t wanna risk my safety over that. So sue me for not saying anything.”
Challenging people who told her to speak up, Erin concluded: “Why is that my problem? Why is that my responsibility?
“It is not my responsibility to go out and educate these people. It really is not.”
Image credits: erinrempel
Open University of Catalonia researcher Begonya Enguix emphasized the importance of naming and addressing sexist practices like manspreading and mansplaining to drive social change.
“The truth is that mansplaining, manspreading, and manterrupting are social practices that have gone unnoticed or been considered normal for many years,” the professor explained in a 2023 article.
According to Begonya, male intimidation techniques, such as mansplaining or manspreading, affect women of all classes, backgrounds, and levels of education.
Image credits: erinrempel
She stated: “Being a woman becomes our defining feature, our essential identity. When these mechanisms are at work, the weight, thickness, and rigidity of gender subsumes everything we are and do.”
Men are assumed to have the right to know and to express themselves without fear of being constantly questioned, and they are also invited to occupy and dominate public space, the professor argued.
Bored Panda has contacted Erin Rempel for comment.
Erin’s video continued to ignite different reactions
