Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Popular Trend That You Don’t Understand? (Closed)

Name a fashion trend or any popular trend that everyone was doing and you do not know why.
TikTok. I mean what is it? One of my colleagues, younger than me posts stuff like her miming to songs and pulling faces. It isn’t funny, it isn’t conveying any information.
Am I just old?
Being interested in the Kardashians life.
blatant homophobia/transphobia, slightly hidden by a facade of “Won’t please someone think of the children?”
Ripped jeans. I know, it’s popular, but I don’t see the point.
Not necessarily a trend, or anything new, but starting drama. There’s plenty of existing drama. If you really want some, get in the middle of the existing drama. Try to help people, you know?
Glamour Shot pictures. I still can remember going to a friends house and her mother’s picture was prominent in the entryway. She was wearing a leather jacket … pulled away from the collar … and a feather boa. Why? Even then, I was disturbed as an 8 year old seeing this.
The “Am I the only one that _insert a generic activity/opinion_?” b******t. No. You are not. There are close to 8 BILLION people on the planet. You are absolutely not special and quirky…
Not creasing shoes. They are functional, they are meant to protect your feet. Kids put so much stress on their knees by trying not to flex their feet while walking. I just don’t get it.
Using real names as insults.
Calling women “Karens” for showing any emotion and concern. Sure, there are those who overreact. But the name is now thrown at any female who wants to share an opinion, especially mothers. Enough already. The person who inspired the trend wasn’t named Karen. The lady used as an example of what is deemed as the “Karen” look isn’t named Karen.
On another note, using “OK Boomer” and insulting anyone 40+ and downplaying what older people have to say. It comes off as super immature, like the person saying it is 12, it’s condescending. and it’s another term thrown around at anyone who has “old fashioned views”, good or not great, despite their real age. Makes no sense.
Contouring noses to make them look thinner and longer. Nothing wrong with a button, round, wide nose. All the better to smell with.
Only winged/cat eye eyeliner. There are other great styles to do eyeliner.
The popularity of wearing so many socks .. stacked up and different colors … that you had to buy bigger shoes.
For instance, I don’t understand why Collections Grey-Suits are so obsessed with fidget spinners, as they don’t seem to have any practical purpose.
