Hey Pandas, What Is Ruining Bored Panda? (Closed)

Tell me what you think is ruining bored panda (sorry i haven’t posted in a while.)
#1
sorry, but…
Punished Edward
#2
1. i used to get blocked from commenting, a lot. how was i supposed to reply to a question/comment when im blocked and i have to wait a whole day until im unblocked. 2.some people downvote good things. 3. when i change my name it makes me have to be blocked from commenting. 4. why almost every time i try to make a new post it either never loads, no body answers or it never gets posted but stays in my draft so i have to do a lot for 1 single post
#3
that everyone keeps posting about how people from America and especially Texas are stupid
#4
Punished edward.
#5
The posts against America as an american i feel singled out like with feminism i feel like i am being grouped into this gigantic group where i don’t fit in. sure america does some dumb stuff but so do other countries its not just america i haven’t seen a post about dumbest things Europeans did or Asians or Africa or England it’s just like America is being singled out
#6
Trolls. Jerks. Homophobia. Racism.
#7
The way that when I type an “Ask Pandas” response, there’s that chance where BP glitches out and puts this post into a different post and there it stays for EVERYONE to read and misinterpret.
#8
People that downvote for no reason. I posted a comment, but then deleted it (idk why). It had no upvotes, nor it was mean. But i guess when people see a deleted comment they think its bad :P
#9
(post 2)
Downvoting i feel like why do we need to downvote someone just because you don’t agree with someone’s views doesn’t mean they should be downvoted. i mean sure i have downvoted someone but i am following the norm you see something you don’t like you downvote its just another way to silence people who you don’t likes opinions like the new voting laws in georgia you are stopping someone from speaking their mind you try to justify it by saying i am not silencing i am stopping this toxic spread of bad comments but it may be bad to you but not to other people who are to shy to stand up to the order and just staying the the same like the comic with the dog in a flaming house “this is fine” but its not they say that to blend they use that mask to cover up their real thoughts. now to people who say i am just a conservative i am not even legal age to vote for those who say i am new to the platform 11 months strong baby✊🏽 and to those who say i am a troll well then i am a troll with 860 points to those who say i am a bot pfft a bot for 11 months pfft lol. and last and not least to those who say i don’t know what i am talking about with the silencing thing me and my buddy tried to co-create a post they did not let him do his so i made one and bored panda did not accept it because i was trying to expose them i was silenced so was my buddy so i can say i have been silenced.i once commented to Foxy(i am sure you know who Foxy is if not then she is like the top 5 bored pandas) when she made a comment(on the post when satan had a twitter account) saying like(not word for word) but on a post “satan” had made saying don’t thank God for helping people recover from covid thank the doctors and Foxy commented (with a lowercase g god)(not word for word) something like that’s right we should be thanking the doctors i don’t see god with the doctors at medical school and the doctors got the degree not god. i commented that could be offensive to christians and the next day i come back to bored panda with like 4 down votes i go to the article and foxy responds something like well god isn’t the one working on the patients he isn’t the one studying for medical school. you know how many times i have commented about my religion after that none i realized if you didn’t go with the norm then you weren’t norm you were horrible so people can get away with doing this to religion. now i have commented about my religion once and people actually took my side (not gonna go into detail) but i know that this might get downvoted ok you’ll be proving my point so i don’t like down voting thanks and good bye( my next post is gonna be prob tomorrow or today
#10
that i just got blocked from commenting
