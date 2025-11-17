Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Pickup Line You Have Ever Heard?

by

Share some funny pickup lines. Please stay appropriate though.

#1

You want a raisin? How about a date?

#2

Are you from Tennessee? Bc ur the only ten I see.

#3

Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good

#4

Are you a train? Because I wanna ride you and make you scream (kudos to a random sixth grader by my band locker)

#5

Baby I want to be like an astronaut and get stuck in that black hole.

#6

*constantly sending an owl emoji after texts*
“What’s with the owls?”
“Oh, because you’re a hoot”

#7

“I challenge you to a duel” Said by my Papa. To a person in love with my Nana. Guess who won?
For the whole story check out my latest post, “Hey Pandas, what’s the best love story you know?”

#8

Definitely the worst pickup line I’ve heard:

“Is your name Cheese? Because every time I say your name, I smile”

Poor guy was trying so hard but- 😂😭💀

#9

Are you my homework? Because I want to slam you on the desk, promise to do you all night long, get distracted, last 2 mins, cry, turn on the tv and continue to hate myself for another weak performance. 😂😂😂

#10

Are you a 9/11 hijacker?, because you’ve broken in to the COCKpit.

#11

It wasn’t even a pickup line. He just made the handsome squidward face and said heyyyyyyy 💀

#12

My friend once tried to pick up a girl in the next car over at a traffic light by holding up the bucket and saying “I’ve got chicken!”

#13

Are you wearing space pants? Because your a$$ is outta this world.

#14

Does yelling “OW!” with the idea that someone is so hot that it burns count?

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Hey Pandas, What Is The Best 50s Or 60s Fashion Ever? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 17, 2025
30 Times People Misunderstood Each Other And Hilarity Ensued
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
Hey Pandas, What Is Your Sexuality And When And How Did You Realize It? (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 15, 2025
Pandas, Draw A Car And Make It Look As Good As You Can (Closed)
3 min read
Nov, 14, 2025
“Allowed To Grow Old” Showcases The Portraits Of Elderly Animals Captured By Photographer Dealing With A Fear Of Old Age
3 min read
Nov, 16, 2025
Supergirl Season 5
What Can We Expect From Supergirl Season 5?
3 min read
Sep, 13, 2019
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.