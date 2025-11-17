Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Pickup Line You Have Ever Heard?

Share some funny pickup lines. Please stay appropriate though.
#1
You want a raisin? How about a date?
#2
Are you from Tennessee? Bc ur the only ten I see.
#3
Somebody call the cops because it’s got to be illegal to look that good
#4
Are you a train? Because I wanna ride you and make you scream (kudos to a random sixth grader by my band locker)
#5
Baby I want to be like an astronaut and get stuck in that black hole.
#6
*constantly sending an owl emoji after texts*
“What’s with the owls?”
“Oh, because you’re a hoot”
#7
“I challenge you to a duel” Said by my Papa. To a person in love with my Nana. Guess who won?
For the whole story check out my latest post, “Hey Pandas, what’s the best love story you know?”
#8
Definitely the worst pickup line I’ve heard:
“Is your name Cheese? Because every time I say your name, I smile”
Poor guy was trying so hard but- 😂😭💀
#9
Are you my homework? Because I want to slam you on the desk, promise to do you all night long, get distracted, last 2 mins, cry, turn on the tv and continue to hate myself for another weak performance. 😂😂😂
#10
Are you a 9/11 hijacker?, because you’ve broken in to the COCKpit.
#11
It wasn’t even a pickup line. He just made the handsome squidward face and said heyyyyyyy 💀
#12
My friend once tried to pick up a girl in the next car over at a traffic light by holding up the bucket and saying “I’ve got chicken!”
#13
Are you wearing space pants? Because your a$$ is outta this world.
#14
Does yelling “OW!” with the idea that someone is so hot that it burns count?
