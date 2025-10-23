“I Beg Your Pardon”: Miss Panama’s Painfully Awkward Onstage Fail Leaves Viewers Mortified

Mistakes in international beauty pageants are unfortunately not rare. Ten years ago, Steve Harvey infamously announced the wrong winner at Miss Universe, crowning Miss Colombia before returning to the stage moments later to tell her she had to give up the title to the real winner, Miss Philippines.
The Miss Grand International pageant, held on Saturday (October 18), was no exception.
Image credits: Miss Grand International
In Bangkok, Thailand, 76 women stood nervously on stage, hoping to be announced as one of the 22 finalists.
One of the women who stepped forward was Isamar Herrera from Panama. She covered her face in surprise and walked down the stage, overjoyed at the idea that her country would have a spot in the final.
She even made it to the front of the platform and struck a pose, while the crowd and fellow contestants stood in silence.
Image credits: missgrandinternational / isamar_herrera_ / Instagram
Ultimately, it was host Matthew Deane who broke the silence, announcing that her country’s name had never been called.
“Aaah, I beg your pardon, I announced Miss Grand Paraguay,” Deane clarified to Herrera, before sympathizing with the contestant and explaining why she may have made the mistake.
“There is a lot of noise in this hall, packed full of fans from all over the world.”
Host Matthew Deane quickly corrected the error, clarifying that Herrera’s country had not been announced
Image credits: isamar_herrera_ / Instagram
The 31-year-old had to step aside as Paraguay’s representative, Cecilia Romero, came to the front of the stage.
Attendees showed support for both women and tried to ease the awkwardness of the blunder by applauding.
Viewers were equally empathetic, with one Panamanian writing, “She represented us really well — she’s human, and nerves got the best of her. Excellent job, Isamar, you did great, no matter what others say.”
Image credits: missgrandinternational / Instagram
“She did an excellent job, and she was so committed and eager that she said ‘Panama.’ Thank you for representing us with such elegance and class,” shared another.
“It’s just that Paraguay starts with ‘Pa’…” noted a third user, while a fourth pointed out, “The Canadian contestant also hesitated; it didn’t sound clear.”
The 22 finalists who made the cut represented Belgium, Brazil, Colombia, the Czech Republic, the Dominican Republic, Ecuador, France, Ghana, Guatemala, Indonesia, Japan, Laos, Martinique, Mexico, Paraguay, Spain, Tanzania, Thailand, the United Kingdom, the United States, Venezuela, and Zambia.
Attendees and viewers expressed empathy for Herrera, praising her poise
Image credits: Klausfigu / X
Image credits: Klausfigu / X
Sarunrat Puagpipat of Thailand was the runner-up, while Spain’s Aitana Jiménez placed third. Ghana’s Faith Porter came in fourth, and Venezuela’s Nariman Battikha finished fifth.
Emma Tiglao from the Philippines won Miss Grand International
Image credits: Klausfigu / X
Herrera took responsibility for the incident in an Instagram Live following the event, saying she didn’t take the mistake too seriously and explaining that the camera had confused her.
“It was my mistake, because I heard Panama. The same thing happened to Canada, she heard Canada,” she said, as per local outlet Día a Día.
“A live broadcast is one thing, but being behind the scenes, living that moment, is another. We heard the name Panama and I reacted naturally. When I saw the camera coming closer, I thought it was me. And well, that happened — it’s no big deal.”
Image credits: Klausfigu / X
Herrera was described in the contestant list by the Miss Grand International pageant as “a dreamer and a student of Advertising and Marketing who firmly believes that with faith, discipline, and love, every goal can be achieved.”
Herrera later explained on Instagram Live that she reacted naturally to hearing “Panama”
Image credits: ceciromeroo / Instagram
When dealing with awkward situations, many find comfort in the idea that it could have been worse. In 2014, Miss Huila, Laura Saavedra, was backstage when she was asked questions while hula-hooping. At one point, she was asked who Nelson Mandela was.
“Nelson Mandela was who started the national beauty pageant,” she said about the South African leader.
Saavedra later released a video explaining her answer, saying that she had misheard the question.
Image credits: ceciromeroo / missgrandparaguay / Instagram
But the most talked-about beauty pageant blunder is likely Steve Harvey wrongfully declaring Miss Colombia Ariadna Gutiérrez the winner during the live Miss Universe 2015 competition, when she was actually the first runner-up.
“OK folks … I have to apologize,” the host told a confused crowd in Las Vegas. “Let me just take control of this. This is exactly what’s on the card.”
The crown of the visibly heartbroken Gutiérrez was taken away and placed on the head of Miss Philippines, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach, instead.
Image credits: ceciromeroo / missgrandparaguay / Instagram
In a 2021 interview, Steve said the mistake wasn’t entirely his fault. On the teleprompter, after he announced the second runner-up, the machine said, “And the new 2015 Miss Universe is…”
“The dude in my ear said, ‘Read the next name on the card, Steve. Hold, hold, hold.’ I looked at the next card. I said, ‘Miss Colombia!’”
Steve admitted that he regretted intervening on stage to fix the error. In hindsight, he wished he had let the organizers “announce it the next day in the newspaper.”
“Even the camera person was confused,” one user commented
