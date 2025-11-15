Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Heart-Break You Have Ever Had? (Closed)

just tell us what your worst heart break/breakup you guys have had. If you are un-comfortable then dont post it.
#1
My worst heart-break would probably be over Discord and him just randomly blocking me… i asked him why he blocked me over G-mail he said he didn’t want to know me
#2
Well, I just broke up with my bf so… here’s my story. I just had to break up with my bf cause my parents were making my life a living hell. He said he would wait for me. My friend texted him a week later and he started flirting with her and said he was over me…
#3
Not really heart break but in Feb. my dad lost a college friend that was also my sisters godfather
