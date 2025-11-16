Aussies Are Roasting Gross American Foods And Sharing What They Like And Pointed Out These 30

It can be scary to try out new foods, whether you fear insulting the chef or getting an upset stomach. But American foods are well-known and pretty popular around the world, so a lot of people have opinions about them.
They shared them when a person posed the question “What American foods/drinks/snacks/etc. do you think are disgusting? Which do you think are good?” in the subreddit Ask An Australian and they were ruthless.
#1
I know it’s not really addressing the question, but CocaCola soft drinks such as coke and sprite are actually better in Australia as they use cane sugar as opposed to the high fructose corn syrup of the US
Image source: Kyle_Robinson623, Mike Mozart
#2
One other thing that most Australians don’t get about American food tastes – Starbucks. WTF makes you guys consume that c**p?
Image source: Schedulator, Kanesue
#3
Hershey’s chocolate. I ate a Hershey’s kiss once and it was like literal vomit. Then I tried another one just in case it was an acquired taste. It. Was. Worse. I’m never one to pass up chocolate but damn those things were so foul I had to give them away.
Image source: spacemonkeypantz, Sheila Sund
#4
What America has done to cheese is a crime against nature. That liquid stuff in a can, just… Why?!
I’ll also never understand the American fascination with making everything cherry flavour. For one thing, cherries don’t taste like that. For another, why would you want a soft drink, a snow cone, or even a condom that tastes like cough syrup?
Image source: BelleSkywalker20, Kai Hendry
#5
Seems like most of the things mentioned are packaged food and drinks that they only disliked so I’ll go the other route.
American barbecue, Buffalo wings, and the Cajun type of stews were my favorite.
Image source: MarvinTheMiner, Joe Goldberg
#6
Dr Pepper is nectar of the gods!
Image source: anon, Mike Mozart
#7
There’s a store not far from me called USA Foods so I have had a fair bit of US snacks and your chocolate tastes not like chocolate. And I have read about why that is and it has to do with milk regulations and so on but it’s just not pleasant to eat.
Image source: 12ed11, Mike Mozart
#8
candy corn is straight up terrible. I honestly don’t get it’s appeal at all.
I do like old bay. I know it’s regional, but it’s amazing.
Image source: viper9, Willis Lam
#9
I’ve tried a few of your cereals, like cookie crisp and those lucky charms things. I used to think coco pops were sugary. You guys take sugary to a whole new level.
As for what I think tastes good, milk duds. Love milk duds.
Image source: Sweets-Paradise-1234, Jose and Roxanne
#10
Anytime I think of American food, I think, high sugar, high corn starch, hormone fed livestock and that weird orange plastic cheese thing.
Oh and excessively large portion sizes.
That said, nice to have occasionally, but certainly wouldn’t want to be having that too often.
Image source: Schedulator, Jamie
#11
Good: Pumpkin pie. I thought it was a bizarre idea. My fiancé fell in love with it whilst he was eating from a USAF mess for a few months. I found a recipe online and talked it over with an American friend and made him one during a covid lockdown baking spree. It was amazing. We got a pre-made one from our local Costco a few months ago. That one was trash. I’ll stick to making my own.
Also good: everything I managed to try at the Cheesecake Factory.
Also good: Barbecue.
Disgusting: basically everything else. “Minnesota salads” spring to mind right now.
Image source: eniretakia, Jim, the Photographer
#12
Your chocolate is vile. It tastes like bile. Sorry for the rhyme haha
I’ve never understood the popularity of Oreos. Also Reese’s peanut butter cups. I was so excited to try them because id read about them but I think I almost had a vom, they were so BAD.
Chipotle flavoured things are starting to be popular here, sometimes that’s really nice. But hit and miss
Image source: iilinga, Mike Barry
#13
Oreos are overhyped. Arnott’s Delta Cream any day
Image source: Luckywithtime, Mike Mozart
#14
Biscuits and gravy. They served it to my Mum when she was in Texas on holiday. What the hell you guys.
Image source: Needmoresnakes, Michael Kmak
#15
Your soft drink (Soda) sizes are f*****g ridiculous, no one needs that much sugar.
Turducken should probably be a crime.
#16
I love Laffy Taffy, Reese’s especially the holiday shapes, Cinnabon, Wendy’s, TGI Friday’s, Cheesecake Factory.. CORN DOGS I miss those so bad and we have nothing like them at all. I miss most the basic chain restaurants like Applebee’s, Denny’s, ihop. Miller’s ale house mountain melt 😍
Hated bread. Your regular bread is donuts. Impossible to find bread that wasn’t dessert.
Coca Cola is not as good either. The obsession with those post mix drink machines where you can mix and match flavours, the flavours are all gross and even normal coke comes out tasting disgusting from them.
Portion sizes are stupid, but so cheap! I would be huge if I lived there permanently.
Image source: _vanderlyle
#17
The Peanut butter chocolate things are tops. Oreo suck!
Turduckens are brilliant
Image source: Cheap_Abbreviationz, Federica Gioia
#18
When I went to America I liked there food but there’s so much of it it overflows.
Also American bacon is kind of funny and awful coffee but I’m from Melbourne we are spoiled for coffee
Image source: Jack1715, Mr.TinMD
#19
American breakfast cereals are awful. I tried cinnamon toast crunch and lucky charms once and it was just bizarre. Why do you people eat candy for breakfast? Breakfast is supposed to be a slow release food to give you long-lasting energy to get through the day, not just sugar and marshmallows…
American coffee is awful. It’s either stale, burnt drip coffee or a starbucks bucket-sized monstrosity with a ton of sugar. I always cringe when I see people talk about a frappuccino like it’s a normal thing for a human to consume on the regular.
Image source: yabloodypelican, Under the same moon…
#20
Twinkies are f****d. I tried kool-aid (tasted like medicine) and capn crunch (wayyy too sickly sweet; high fructose corn syrup?). Butterfingers are weird, it’s like a peppermint crisp texture, very strange experience. Hostess donettes were weirdly not sweet enough. I don’t get the ranch obsession, and hersheys chocolate is vile.
I’ve never tried that white lumpy gravy, but I don’t think I’d be able to eat it, its so off putting visually.
Enormous foldy pizza is great, pop tarts are really good (I think toast em pop ups are better). Chips ahoy bikkies are good. Takis are awesome, I’ve only had the fuego ones which were spicier than I expected, but really good. I love Krispy kreme.
Image source: iusedtobefamous1892, sf-dvs
#21
I struggled with the butter and eggs, the colour and taste was a lot different from what I am used to.On our last day in America after holidaying for 4 weeks I was craving a home cooked meal and the meal I ordered had green beans in it. I was surprised to see they had battered & deep fried the beans, rather than just cook them.
The best food I had was some brisket nachos at the drags, absolutely delicious.
The free soft drink refillls (brought to table without me asking for more) were hard to get used to, I had to say no a few times and the servers weren’t able to accept that I didn’t want it just because it’s free.
Image source: ventyourspleen, Rex Roof
#22
I was on a recent thread where a homemade dessert was revealed to have mayonnaise in it. Many Americans on the thread were horrified by the idea of mayonnaise.
I was taken aback. Not only is mayonnaise simply beaten-up oil, egg yolk, and vinegar or lemon juice (common ingredients in many desserts and other things), but American cuisine is otherwise famed for pop-tarts, string cheese, eggo waffles, peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, Kool-Aid, ranch.
While acknowledged as being fast food / snacks for kids, these items aren’t generally met with dozens of *ewww!* replies. But mayonnaise seemed to be really disliked.
Image source: ZanyDelaney
#23
Deep fried butter and candy Bacon come to mind as being ewww, put geez I love a Philly Cheese steak and Ben and Jerry’s Cherry Garcia
Image source: goater10
#24
I have lived in the US before, so I do have some inside knowledge (though I do understand some foods are pretty regional).
Genuinely never understood the love for PBJ sandwiches. The combination of the two is kinda something I never would try.
I don’t think most things are disgusting per se. However the sizing of the products are pretty gross. As you mentioned the XL Big Gulp – it isn’t what is in it, but the quantity that makes me a bit ill.
What I love?
I love A&W Root Beer. It is starting to become a bit more common here then it use to be, but one still have to go to specialist food stores or a Coles with an International Food and Beverage Aisle/Section, and on top of that it is still pretty damn expensive.
#25
Big fan of Hershey’s Kisses myself.
Image source: pixelboots
#26
here’s a list: those Philadelphia cheese things, that’s it
Image source: boiger1, Mike Mozart
#27
I tried your “biscuits”. As I suspected, really bad scones. Milk in gravy is tantamount to a war crime, too
Image source: PoglaTheGrate, switz1873
#28
Been a long time since I have been but I still have no idea why you broil steak. Couldn’t wait to get home to get a properly cooked steak!
Image source: MuddledMum09
#29
I’m a sugar fiend, so I had the culinary time of my life when I was in the states. Sweet tea, Kool Aid, Cinnabon, Count Chocula, Halloween candy from Walmart- all fantastic. However, I seriously don’t understand how people can eat biscuits and gravy.
Image source: funkyibis
#30
Your food is tasteless high in grease and sugar and horrible. I have been to America and was desperate to return to Australian food.
Image source: boredhistorian94, Coralie Ferreira
