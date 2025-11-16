Hey Pandas, What Is The Worst Customer You Have Had Or Seen? (Closed)

What customer have you had or seen that didn’t care about the rules?
#1
it was an entire family that caused my store different problems on the same day. the two adults were fighting a cripple and an old lady for the mobility scooters despite the fact they had both legs and no health conditions they were just very lazy, 2 kids were running around and throwing products and s**t everywhere (yes they threw actual s**t), the other 2 older kids were caught trying to steal movie CD’s, wine, and makeup products.
#2
I worked at Sears around 2009 for a few months. A couple that looked to be in their 50s approached me at the cash register. They tried to return a pair of jeans they had bought ten years ago! When I explained that Sears only had a 90-day policy (at the time), they were furious because their receipt -yes they somehow still had the original receipt- did not have that return policy listed on it. They were furious and demanded they be given a full refund. I tried to explain to them that our current computer system would not even allow me to do it- it did not have the functionality to ring up that item to be returned at full price. They started swearing at me and calling me bad names. I called for my manager. She came and have the same response. They were still furious. Thankfully she led them away to another part of the store to talk to them more and eventually they left. However they still kept calling the store, asking for me, and then telling me how big of a brat and b**** I was. Complete horror story.
#3
I used to work at a grocery store and I was helping the cashier, and a guy comes up and throws his things (including a f***ing wine bottle) at the cashier’s face for being a guy wearing make-up. Nothing much, just some mascara and a little eye-shadow. The cashier’s face was bleeding by now. The guy got kicked out of the store and taken away by the police and we never saw him again. The cashier recovered & is alright now .. :’)
#4
my mum when KFC messes up the order
