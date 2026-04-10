28 Countries People Always Confuse – Prove Your Geography Skills In This Challenge

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In this geography quiz, you’ll be challenged to tell apart nations that even geography buffs often mix up. From similar flags and tricky borders to capitals and world regions, every question is designed to test how well you really know the world. 🌍

In this country quiz, nothing is as simple as it looks. 🗺️Countries people mix up all the time have been placed side by side, making you think twice before you answer. Can you truly…

💡 Tell apart Nigeria from Niger?

💡 Identify if the country on the map is Ethiopia or Eritrea?

💡 Spot Paraguay’s flag from a set of 4 similar-looking flags?

That’s what we are about to find out… 👀

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

28 Countries People Always Confuse – Prove Your Geography Skills In This Challenge

Image credits: Vika Glitter

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
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