Hey Pandas, Tell Me About Your Near-Death Experiences

Have you ever had a near death experience? I would love to hear your stories on survival and what you would have done differently to avoid it. Any deep gulps before you said “ehh why not?”
#1
Once when my coworker was new, she almost set me on fire for some reason. It is still a mystery to this day as to why, but there are some theories floating around. The most popular one is that she is simply clinically insane, but there are some theories that are weirder.
#2
I’ve considered ending my life whenever I’m in a dark place (unhealthy habit, which I am aware of). I survived all of these thoughts thankfully as I never really had a plan to go thru with the action.
#3
I have almost gotten run over multiple times, but the kicker is I sat next to someone on the bus, three days before he got arrested for murdering his girlfriend.
#4
#5
When I was a hard headed sneaky teen I snuck out of the house to go see my boyfriend at like 2 am. He lived right around the block so not too far, but I ran into a man walking his dog during this odd time of morning. He stopped me and asked me questions like “do you live around here? how old are you? do your parents know you are out?” those questions were somewhat reasonable but then he started smiling a little too much for me with every answer I gave. I started getting that trouble feeling you get in your chest when you know something is off. He told me if I needed anything I could come with him, his house was close by and I was too pretty to be out this late. He tried to grab my hand and with that I took off. We were on a hill, so my speed met with the incline of the street, and I was running on air every 3 steps. I ran straight to my boyfriends parents’ house and hid behind a tree close to the backyard where he would leave the gate open for me. I watched as the man just stared in my direction, he made one move like he was about to head my way and I darted into the backyard and jumped into my boyfriend’s window. I never snuck out after that; I was too nervous that the guy would be waiting for me. I was sneaky but he felt sneakier. I honestly should’ve called the police, but I was already sneaking out the house so teenage me with my teenage brain and teenage hormones was more scared of getting caught by my parents.
#6
Was on a safari trip and we were driving past a small herd of ellies and got a smidge to close to the baby and the mom started chasing us. we went backwards for at least 5 kilometers
